Over the years, Shonda Rhimes has been taking over television with dramas and romances that people can’t get enough of. Thanks to streaming, fans are able to rewatch and discover her projects. Scandal, for instance, is arguably one of Rhimes’ best shows, even eight years after its final season aired. Unfortunately, those streaming it with a Netflix subscription will soon have to say goodbye, meaning I have to say goodbye to one of my favorite TV couples, too.

When Is Scandal Leaving Netflix?

For the second time since initially being added to Netflix back in 2014, Scandal is set to leave the streaming giant in December. This comes less than two years after the political drama rejoined Netflix in June 2025, five years after it originally left. Fans will have until December 17 to watch all seven seasons, and it’s unknown if Scandal will be added to Netflix again.

The reason for Scandal’s departure from Netflix likely has to do with the licensing agreement with the streamer expiring. However, it’s unknown if another deal will be made. It’s definitely disappointing, considering Scandal was one of the best shows on television, and soon, a lot of people won’t be able to watch it. Luckily, Netflix is not the only place to stream Scandal.

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While the series is leaving Netflix in December, those with a Hulu subscription will have no problem catching up on Olivia Pope. All seven seasons are available to stream on the Disney-owned platform, and there’s no indication that it will be leaving. So fans will be able to catch all of Scandal’s biggest moments, and it means that I can still watch Olivia and Fitz.

Why Olivia And Fitz Are One Of My Favorite TV Couples

I’m not one to wish for the downfall of a couple and root for an affair, but when it comes to Scandal, it’s kind of hard not to. Kerry Washington’s Olivia Pope and Tony Goldwyn’s President Fitzgerald “Fitz” Thomas Grant III were the couple on Scandal. They had a tumultuous relationship as they denied feelings for one another pretty early on, since Olivia had worked on Fitz’s campaign and was the White House Director of Communications. Not to mention the fact that Fitz was married to Melody “Mellie” Margaret Grant (Bellamy Young). He later divorced her, and she was thriving without him, so it definitely all worked out in the end.

However, with their secret sessions and sexual tension, as well as the fact that Fitz would have literally given the country to save Olivia when she was taken, their relationship was just too good to be an affair. No one was able to keep them apart. Of course, it wasn’t always easy, especially after their relationship and affair became public knowledge, but they always found their way back to each other.

Even today, Olitz remains a favorite with fans. The couple is still talked about online, with plenty of edits going around on TikTok. It helps that Washington and Goldwyn still have love for the series and their on-screen relationship as well. They’ve reunited on numerous occasions over the years, both for events and personally. Goldwyn has even shared his hope that Washington would appear on Law & Order, and she has shared that same sentiment. He admitted back in 2025 that he keeps “bugging her” about it, so maybe a reunion on another show could happen.

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Plus, we'll always have Olivia and Fitz. Well, we won't always have them on Netflix, because Scandal is leaving on December 17. However, if you'd like to keep watching the show, you can stream it on Hulu too.