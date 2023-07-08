As Michael Jordan’s Son Dates His Ex-Wife, Scottie Pippen Was Spotted With A Mystery Woman Who Flashed Her Boobs

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan ’s son, Marcus, have quickly become one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood. Fans seem fascinated by the pairing, and that interest has arguably grown as the two become more candid about their romance. However, Larsa’s former husband, Scottie Pippen , hasn’t shown much interest in his ex's love life (not publicly anyway). While he’s yet to reveal his feelings, it would appear that he may have a new partner of his own. The NBA legend was spotted alongside a mystery woman, who had no problem flashing her boobs for the camera.

Just this past week, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen were living it up in a club and engaging in some PDA that was captured on social media. Their outing drew a lot of eyes, but I think Scottie’s one-ups it just a bit. The basketball hall of famer was spotted hopping into a SUV in a Malibu parking lot on Friday, and there was an unidentified woman sitting in the backseat. TMZ obtained some snapshots - one of which showed the lady pulling up her shirt and showing her breasts, which were clad in a white bra, while the window was rolled down.

That’s certainly one way to make an impression, I’d say. Some probably have plenty of questions now, with the biggest pertaining to the identity of the former Chicago Bull’s companion. We also don’t know for sure whether these two are actually romantically involved at the moment. One also can’t help but wonder why she chose to flash her boobs for the press to see. It’s likely that she was just being playful during that moment, but it’s still a pretty wild move nonetheless. But by the looks of it, the basketball icon had no problem with it, based on the large smile on his face.

It honestly feels like Scottie Pippen hasn’t been smiling all that often lately, considering his (one-sided) feud with former teammate Michael Jordan. Pippen has been brutally honest about his disdain for ESPN’s The Last Dance and, for a while now, he’s taken shots at Jordan. He most recently referred to His Airness as a “horrible” player , and the comments have caused even NBA great Jerry West to scratch his head . Despite criticism though, he’s sticking to his views, it seems.

While Michael Jordan has yet to comment on the blowback he’s received from his old buddy, he did offer a brief thought on his son’s relationship. Jordan was asked if he approved of the situation and simply responded, “No.” The blunt reaction seemingly runs counter to Marcus’ claim that his father was cool with the romance. There’s yet to be clarification on that front but, apparently, Marcus and Larsa Pippen are planning to address Michael’s sentiment during an upcoming episode of their podcast.

That drama aside, the two seem to be incredibly comfortable with the state of their relationship and haven’t minded sharing a few details. For example, Larsa Pippen recalled the moment she realized she had feelings for her friend-turned-beau. She apparently had the epiphany when she saw him talking to another woman. While the two have had support from Pippen’s Real Housewives co-stars and fans, they have had their detractors. One person even went as far as to scream at them while they were on a date . Still, they seem mostly unbothered by the critiques.

It definitely seems that Scottie Pippen has that same ability to block out the haters, and I assume he’ll do just that if anyone calls out him or his lady friend out because she flashed her breasts. On the whole, this entire Pippen/Jordan saga is getting wild, and it’s anyone’s guess as to where it’s all heading.