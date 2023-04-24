Would Larsa Pippen Marry Michael Jordan’s Son? Here’s What Her Real Housewives Co-Star Thinks

A number of intriguing celebrity couples have emerged in the past few years, from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles (who’ve since broken up). I’d say that one of the more unexpected pairings has to be that of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife and Michael Jordan’s son were first linked in September 2022 when they were spotted going on a “double date” in Miami. They’ve seemingly been going strong since then and aren’t exactly hiding their romance at this point. Considering how things are apparently going, you might wonder whether the two could end up getting married, and one of Pippen’s Real Housewives co-stars has thoughts.

Alexia Nepola stars alongside Larsa Pippen on The Real Housewives of Miami and, with that, she’s been able to get a better view of her co-star’s new relationship than most. While discussing the 48-year-old’s romance, Nepola shared some glowing thoughts about Marcus Jordan. As for whether Pippen might actually tie the knot with her 32-year-old suitor, the reality TV star isn’t totally sure yet:

He and Larsa are great together. They're super into each other and are enjoying each other so much. … I feel like it's too early in their relationship to talk marriage, but everything is possible when you're crazy in love.

Marriage is a big step and, ideally, one doesn’t want to enter into such a union lightly. But as the RHOM star said to E! News , love can have a profound effect on people’s decision-making. At present, we can only speculate as to what lies ahead for the couple, though what seems evident is that they have a few people in their corner. Fellow series alum Marysol Patton spoke to the entertainment outlet as well, and she had nothing but good things to say about her co-star’s beau. Patton even revealed that she shares something in common with him:

He's a Capricorn like me, I love him! He's a doll and he treats Larsa really well. She's very happy and he's a very polite, awesome, good-looking guy. I think they're a great couple and I hope they last forever.

(Image credit: Bravo)

Larsa Pippen married Scottie in 1997, and they produced four children – one of which is Los Angeles Lakers player Scotty Pippen Jr. The couple separated in 2018 and, in 2012, they finalized their divorce. Larsa seems to have mostly moved on, though she did share candid details about her and Scottie’s sex life during the RHOM reunion in March. Around that same time, she also reflected on the moment she realized her feelings for Marcus Jordan . As she explained, she knew she felt something for him when she became “jealous” after seeing another woman try to talk to him.

This relationship came on the heels of the (one-sided) feud between Scottie Pippen and former Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. For months, Pippen was vocal about his disdain for the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance , which he says Jordan used to “uplift himself.” This purported bad blood seemed to be what prompted a fan to yell at Marcus while he and Larsa were on a date .

If the couple’s mostly unbothered response to that encounter is any indication though, it’s likely that they’ll continue to block out the noise. I’d bet that they’ll more so look towards the positivity that they’ve received from the likes of Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton. As for whether Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan will exchange rings sometime soon, we’ll have to wait and see. And if that does happen, I wouldn’t be surprised if a number of other people – Real Housewives stars and fans alike – chime in.