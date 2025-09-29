NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama And Katrina Law Share Hilarious National Coffee Day Video That Puts The Actor's Hips To Work

The upcoming 23rd season of NCIS on the 2025 TV schedule will kick off in an emotional way, following the aftermath of the Season 22 finale that saw Parker finding his dad murdered. Between that and the plenty of other dark cases that the team will work on throughout the new season, the cast makes sure to have fun when the cameras aren’t rolling. Stars Katrina Law and Wilmer Valderrama celebrated National Coffee Day in the best way possible, and Valderrama has some moves.

On Monday, Valderrama took to Instagram to share a funny video of himself and his co-star for the holiday. Law was in a food truck and handed him a cup of coffee, telling him, “Don’t forget to shake it.” Valderrama put his hips to good use and was certainly shaking it up, even captioning the video, “Tell me you’re Latino without telling me…”

Valderrama completely locking in and moving his hips so flawlessly is hilarious. With Elvis Crespo’s “Suavemente” in the background for just a few seconds until Valderrama goes back to normal and walks away like nothing happens, it really might just be my favorite video on the Internet right now. I’m dying to know how many takes Law and Valderrama had to do without cracking up, but regardless, I am seriously obsessed.

That being said, Valderrama is probably taking all the coffee he can get, even if he is shaking it a little. He recently welcomed his second child with wife Amanda Pacheco, and plenty of stars gave them a lot of love after announcing the birth. They welcomed their first child in 2021, and now with two kids to handle, Valderrama probably needs as much coffee as possible to stay awake and energized.

If it isn’t obvious in the video, Valderrama and Law are hard at work on Season 23 of NCIS, which premieres on October 14, kicking off the first-ever NCIS Tuesday. On top of the aftermath of Parker’s dad getting killed and exploring more of the Lily mystery, there will be a lot to look forward to, including a crossover with NCIS and NCIS: Origins in November. All that is known about it is that the teams are working on a case that spans decades, but as of now, information on who will be crossing over has not been revealed.

The cast will likely continue dropping more BTS content leading up to the premiere, but it’s just getting me more excited to reunite with the characters very soon. And maybe even do a little hip shaking. Torres may not be shaking his hips as much as Valderrama, but he’s finally returning when NCIS Season 23 premieres on Tuesday, October 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.