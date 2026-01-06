90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Had One Couple Seemingly Split, And I'm Not Surprised By Their Current Status

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Adios." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has shown many couples in turmoil so far, and I've been worried about some from the very start. That said, I figured we'd make it to the tell-all before learning at least one duo was no longer together, but apparently, we only had to wait until the latest episode.

Breakups in 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs aren't rare, but I would say it's rare we see a couple that's right on the cusp of marriage suddenly call it quits. Here's what happened and why I'm not surprised by the latest on Chloe Fabiano and Johny Fernandes.

Chloe And Johny Broke Up

The beginning of the episode seemed like standard fare for Chloe and Johny, with the duo arguing over whether they should get married or whether she needs to return to the United States. It seems like the decision was ultimately made for them, as she found some disturbing messages after getting into Johny's old phone.

Chloe later revealed to the cameras that she was in a hotel after seeing several messages between Johny and other women on his phone. Some were messages where it was clear he had some physical relationship with them, and another was him specifically requesting nude photos from another woman. When she confronted him about the messages, Chloe said all Johny could say was that she violated his privacy.

Chloe invited friends over to her hotel and seemed pretty sure she would be returning to the United States. She said Johny's betrayal ruined her feelings about Aruba, and she no longer wished to marry him or live there. No word on whether we'll see any more segments from either on the 2026 TV schedule, but it's possible this will be their last appearance until the tell-all specials.

Are Chloe And Johny Back Together In 2026?

While they broke up on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, it's not uncommon for couples in this franchise to reconcile and appear in another season. That said, it doesn't seem like that's going to happen for Chloe and Johny, as neither of their Instagram pages show any evidence they've spent time together as of late.

Chloe recently posted a picture of herself on the tourist ship in Aruba and wore a pirate costume for Halloween. It had me wondering if she and Johny moved to the United States, but a recent Reddit post paints a different narrative. He was pictured on a nightclub's social media page with different women, and he liked a comment from someone who wrote that they hoped he was no longer with Chloe.

While we can't say with 100% certainty that Johny and Chloe are no longer together, it's looking like that is the case. It's always worth looking into, because 90 Day Fiancé shows film so far ahead of their air dates, the situation can always change months later. Manon Berryman promised she wouldn't start her beauty business an episode ago, and is now actively promoting it on TikTok. Time changes us all, after all, and it's not like producers can capture every conversation on camera.

I'm curious to see how the rest of the season plays out for Chloe and Johny, so obviously I'm still watching 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I suggest others who aren't caught up do so as soon as possible, because this season is one of my favorites of the spinoff's history.