Dancing With The Stars' Alan Bersten Had Another WTF Costume Choice For Disney Night, And This Is A Tradition I Can Get Behind
Disney Night has become a treat in more ways than one.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Dancing with the Stars Season 34 episode "Disney Night." Stream the episode with a Disney+ subscription, and read at your own risk!
Disney Night is always one of the most-anticipated weeks of Dancing with the Stars, and after the latest episode, it isn't hard to see why. The ABC series goes above and beyond to create a spectacle of the routines, with the best costumes and set pieces pulled out to highlight the best Disney movies and songs the teams dance to. More recently, I'm also loving it because of pro Alan Bersten and his tradition of getting the wildest costumes.
One season after dressing up as a donkey for Ilona Maher's Encanto dance, Bersten somehow topped it with his latest dance routine with Elaine Hendrix. He actually looked almost unrecognizable with this latest look, which you can see below, but I love it.
Alan Dressed As An Alien For The Latest Disney Night
When Alan Bersten first popped up onstage in full alien attire, I was so confused. At first, I thought they were doing some odd homage to Christopher Lloyd and Jeff Daniels' My Favorite Martian, but it was actually a tribute to Space Mountain. I respect that they did a tribute to the ride on the year of its 50th anniversary, though I've never seen anything resembling the alien Bersten was dressed as.
Despite that, I can't help but respect the amount of makeup work the Dancing with the Stars pro went through for this performance. It's a significant enough transformation that if I didn't know it was Alan Bersten beneath all that makeup and alien ears, I wouldn't know who I was looking at.
I'm Already Looking Forward To What Alan Will Do Next Year
Alan Bersten must keep this tradition rolling into Dancing with the Stars Season 35 and beyond. If the next Disney Night rolls around this time next year and he's not suited up in something as equally wild as he was this year and last year, I'm going to be very disappointed. There's so much potential for him to up the ante, and we've only scratched the surface of the costumes he can wear.
I especially think there's an opportunity next year for Alan Bersten to team up with Lucasfilm for their upcoming Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian And Grogu. If we could get him dressed up to look like a Rodian or maybe even Jabba the Hutt's buff son, that would break the internet, even more so if he can competently dance in such a costume.
Admittedly, I'm sure the dancing is the biggest challenge in creating elaborate costumes for Alan Bersten on Disney Night. The last thing he wants to do is make a mistake and be the reason Elaine Hendrix gets eliminated, so I'm sure special care is taken to ensure that whatever he wears provides him with as much sight and leg room as possible for a flawless performance.
Even so, I hope we can continue to see the level of creativity we've seen in the past two Disney Nights continue!
Dancing With The Stars airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Most of my favorites are still in the season thus far, but I'm getting progressively more worried as we roll into next week that one of them will leave soon.
