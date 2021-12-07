Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Is Blond Now, And Jersey Shore’s Pauly D Responded

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino transformed his life in the years following his run on Jersey Shore and returned in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as a changed man. His sober lifestyle and reformed attitude on life won over a lot of fans , though the verdict is still out on what they’ll think of his latest blond hairstyle. The Situation’s new look may not be loved by all, but at least we know he has a fan in co-star Pauly D.

Hair changes can always result in a radical change in overall appearance, and Mike Sorrentino is no exception. The Situation shared an image of his new look in a photo with his wife Lauren and their child Romeo. Check out the blond family all below, smiling and loving their matching hairstyles.

If Mike Sorrentino wasn’t a reality star who has been in the spotlight for over a decade, I’m not sure many would think the change is that radical. Unfortunately for The Situation, many enjoyed the dark-haired look he’d sported since his first season on the original Jersey Shore, and the top comment from a random fan simply stated the look didn’t work for him.

The Situation got some flak for his hair color change, but he also received a good deal of support at the same time. One vocal supporter in the comments was his co-star Pauly D, who used his infectious energy to really pump up his friend’s new look.

Haha, let’s gooo!!!

Pauly D loving The Situation’s new hairstyle is no surprise. Beyond the fact that Pauly D is often the hype man and supporter of all of his Jersey Shore friends, he also went through a blond period. Fans were pretty shocked by that change too, but over time, they grew to accept the new look.

Hilariously enough, part of Pauly D’s amusement might come from The Situation potentially channeling him in his caption about going blond. Pauly D also used a take on the “blondes have more fun quote” when he revealed his hairstyle change, though it’s unconfirmed if Sorrentino’s caption was a nod to that.

Pauly D is no longer rocking his blond hair, so it’ll be interesting to see how long Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino sticks with his look. Obviously, he’s got a little bit of extra motivation because he’s “twinning” with his wife Lauren and son Romeo, but who knows what this sudden change is all about? Perhaps this is some dare he had to partake in that could be fleshed out in a future season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which sounds on brand with the type of shenanigans the gang would sign off on.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return to MTV for Season 5. Social media is a great way to stay in touch with the cast in the meantime and catch up on all their latest styling choices.