Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Responds To Rumors Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Is About Liam

There’s nothing like celebrity families, and the Hemsworths have a whopping three brothers who are working actors. While Chris Hemsworth is arguably the most famous thanks to his tenure playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s not the only one who makes headlines for his professional and personal life. And his wife Elsa Pataky recently responded to rumors that Miley Cyrus’ hit single “Flowers” is about Liam .

Pop star/actress Miley Cyrus famously dated Liam Hemsworth from on and off starting in 2009, eventually getting married . But they split in 2019, and fans have long theorized that her new break-up anthem “Flowers” was about the Hunger Games actor. Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky was recently asked about the song while attending an event in Span (via Hola ), where she said:

It’s a very old topic for us. If someone should talk it should be Liam, but I think she [Cyrus] can do what she wants.

There you have it. Looks like Elsa Pataky didn’t want to get involved in the ongoing discourse surrounding her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth and his ex Miley Cyrus. This is definitely a classy approach, although smart money says questions might keep coming for the foreseeable future. After all, “Flowers” continues to be one of the most popular songs on the charts right now.

Elsa Pataky’s comments about the Liam Hemsworth “Flowers” rumors seems to offer an update about the state of her relationship with Miley Cyrus. It sounds like the two haven’t really stayed in touch, which is understandable under the circumstances. After all, in-law bonds are often built on proximity, and Miley is no longer part of the Hemsworth clan.

Given how long Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship lasted, it makes sense that the public still remains enamored with their story. And when “Flowers” was released and was a total banger of a break-up song, interest picked back up. You can check out Cyrus’ video for the hit single below:

The rumors about Liam Hemsworth being the subject of “Flowers” obviously comes from the fact that Miley Cyrus dated the 33 year-old actor for so long. Additionally, the lyrics of the chorus seem to be a take on Bruno Mars’ song “When I Was Your Man”, which the pair reportedly danced to at their wedding.

The verse of “Flowers” also offer some possible nods to Miley Cyrus’ relationship with Liam Hemsworth. For instance, one lyric seems to reference their house famously burning down back in 2019. They read:

We were right 'til we weren't. Built a home and watched it burn.

For his part, Liam Hemsworth seemingly hasn’t responded to his relationship possibly being referenced in Mily Cyrus’ massively popular new single. Perhaps it’s for this reason that Elsa Pataky kept her cards close to the chest, despite knowing both parties involved. Hey, that’s one way to stay on good terms with the in-laws.