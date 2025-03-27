It's Certainly Looking Like Spring Break Weather In Sydney Sweeney's Stunning Vacation Bikini Post

It feels like just yesterday that we were in awe of Sydney Sweeney’s perfect all-white wintery outfit where she had a snowball fight while hanging out in New York City. But, if there’s one constant in life it’s the changing of the seasons, and the actress is very much embracing the spring weather. The talent with 2025 movies on the way has been on vacation as of late, and she’s pulled out the bikini just in time for spring break.

It’s that time of the year where tons of people take a little vacation from their lives and head outdoors to enjoy the return of spring, and Sydney Sweeney has been soaking up the sun. Just a few days ago, she was posting epic holiday photos of herself and friends enjoying a safari in Tanzania, Africa. Here’s her latest post:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

Sweeney posted an ethereal photo and video of herself sinking to the bottom of an infinity pool. She looked like she was feeling herself in her white string bikini with black trim. The picture and video was taken by photographer Amber Asaly, who’s been all over with Sweeney taking her vacation pics around Africa.

While fans have recently been calling for Sweeney to play a Bond girl in the next 007 movie , this post inspired them to liken her to a mermaid. Asaly called her “the most magical mermaid” and Paris Hilton even commented with a mermaid emoji – though her famous catchphrase would have also been applicable.

Sweeney’s gorgeous pool photoshoot comes as rumors have been circulating around her engagement with Jonathan Davino. This week, fans became convinced the couple has broken up after the actress deleted a photo of her kissing him in an end of 2024 post. While Davino is still very much present on her social media, now it’s more in the context of friend photos.

(Image credit: Dr. Squatch)

Additionally, a source alleged the couple are having “major issues” but are “not fully split”. They are apparently “working on their relationship” but are not thinking about wedding bells right now. If this is true, what a solid way for Sydney Sweeney to take some time for herself away from her normal schedule and chill in a pool?

Sweeney’s next movie on the way is The Housemaid, which is a book adaptation of the viral Freida McFadden. She’s set to star in the movie alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar, who she’s been palling around with as the movie films. The movie helmed by Bridesmaids and A Simple Favor’s Paul Feig is coming out this Christmas.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we wait for that, Sweeney’s new post is inspiring me to really appreciate the lovely new season we find ourselves in. I guess it’s never too early for bikini season!