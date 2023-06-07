Mindy Kaling And Some Of Carrie’s Exes Are Making A Case For Who Her Worst Partner Was On Sex And The City

Sex and the City remains an incredibly culturally significant show. The reboot series, And Just Like That… has reignited the love for the show and rehashed some debates over the characters from the classic HBO series. Recently, the question as to who was the shows’ worst boyfriend was posed, with many celebrities like Mindy Kaling weighing in. What made it even better was when some I realized that some of the commenters hilariously were exes of the lead characters, who you may have forgotten guest starred on the show.

Vanity Fair recently asked the Instagram community who the worst man was on the Manhattan set series. Turns out many people had a lot of opinions on the matter. Kaling may have given the hottest take of all, stating that Mr. Big (Carrie’s primary love interest on the show) was actually the worst boyfriend any of the cast had. She defended her point well, stating:

Big!!!! Ultimate time wasting vill and then he kicked the bucket. Boy bye

Honestly, she is so real for this. Carrie and Big’s will they/won’t they relationship ended up wearing on viewers after a while, and the relationship ended up becoming pretty toxic over the years. I bet there's even a chance that Kaling believes the shocking Peleton death of the character was for the best.

Some alum on the show also gave their two cents. Justin Theroux, for example, gave a definitive answer to the question.

Jared

For context, Jared was a minor character Theroux played in Season 1 of the show, who has a brief fling with Carrie. The Leftovers star came back later to the show to play the more significant role of Vaughn, who was a writer that had a brief romance with the same character. For Theroux to come back to play a different character, and date the same girl, is pretty funny. Also, clearly, he has his favorites.

Kyle MacLachlan, who played a partner of Charlotte’s, also weighed in. His character, Trey, is historically unpopular with Sex and the City fans due to his odd behavior and mommy issues. While the Twin Peaks star has also expressed his own hate for Trey, he decided to defend his character against the influx of Trey trolling in the comments. He said:

Alrighty, I’ll admit. I did give her the cardboard baby, but I think I more than made up for it by leaving her that spectacular apt…and Schooner…for a brief moment. 😉

Celebrities like Ellie Goulding, Lena Waithe and Katie Couric also provided comments and passionate replies, naming universally hated characters like Aidan and Berger. Both of these characters were love interests of Carrie’s that demonstrated heaps of toxic masculinity behavior. I think it’s safe to say Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha all dated some terrible men, and there are valid reasons for disliking most of their boyfriends.

For fans wanting to relive these romances from the HBO comedy, you can stream Sex and the City now with a Max subscription. The reboot series, And Just Like That… is also available on the platform with even more drama and new romances.