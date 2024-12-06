Modern Family's Julie Bowen Is Headed Back To TV, But She's Swapping Networks (I'm Into It Though)

The Modern Family cast is remaining busy years after the ABC sitcom ended back in 2020, especially Julie Bowen. The Claire Dunphy actress may still be reuniting with her former TV family from time to time, but she still has been working non-stop. On top of her exciting return as Virginia Venit for the upcoming Happy Gilmore sequel, she’s also swapping broadcast networks for a brand new sitcom, and I love it.

The Emmy winner will be both starring in and executive producing the new NBC comedy Taste. Still in development, the series comes from writers and executive producers Justin Shanes and Nedaa Sweiss, according to Deadline. Taste will follow employees at a legacy food magazine in the Bay Area that gets bought up by a "Silicon Valley tech mogul." Bowen's traditionalist editor is thrust into working with a young and socially savvy TikTok chef, and it's easy to see how sparks would fly.

Executive produced by Bowen through her Bowen and Sons Production company (along with president Rachael Field and Top Chef judge and EP Gail Simmons), Taste is still in development and has not been ordered to series. But it already sounds pretty promising, and her casting doesn't hurt in the slightest. Workplace comedies seem to always be a big hit, and with Bowen attached to this one, it would be highly surprising if it didn’t move forward.

Taste marks Bowen’s latest network comedy series since Modern Family, though she recently got quite dramatic on-screen while starring in the comedy horror-thriller Hysteria (which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription). And it seems like she had a positive enough experience with the streaming service, seeing as how she's now working with its parent company.

It is pretty interesting to know that after calling ABC home for 11 years with Modern Family, Julie Bowen could very well getting a new home at NBC. At the very least, it doesn’t seem like Bowen will be stuck with another Mom role, and is still sticking with the comedy genre, which is always a plus for her. Taste certainly sounds like a fun series, especially if Bowen’s character has to be ushered into the TikTok space.

The potential series is NBC’s latest new comedy project. Both the mockumentary St. Denis Medical and Reba McEntire's sitcome return Happy’s Place premiered on the 2024 TV schedule, but it's not yet clear which shows on its schedule would need to get canceled or moved around to make room for Taste.

Meanwhile, Modern Family remains a favorite among fans even if it is one of many shows to go on for too long. It’s one of the best sitcoms of all time and will probably be one of the best sitcoms for years to come. Bowen may have played a TV mom with an iron fist, but Claire Dunphy, as well as the rest of the family, was as loved as ever.

Even though it’s still hard to get used to seeing the cast in different roles despite it being over five years since the finale. Not much else is known about Taste, but more details will likely be released in the coming months depending on whether it’s ordered to series by NBC, but the wait will be worth it.