Two Months After Olivia Wilde Split, Harry Styles Was Spotted With An Old Flame

There are few people more famous right now than One Direction alum Harry Styles. He’s been making a ton of headlines over the years, thanks to his thriving career as a recording artist and actor, as well as his personal relationships. And two months after splitting with Olivia Wilde , Styles was spotted with an old flame. Smart money says the rumor mill is going to explode from this news.

After replacing Shia LaBeouf in Olivia Wilde’s somewhat infamous thriller Don’t Worry Darling, the two started up a romantic relationship. This turned a few heads thanks to their professional collaboration and their age difference. Their break-up also made news , and seemingly opened up the door for both A-listers to seek other connections. And a new report by Hollywood Life revealed that Styles was recently spotted with his ex-girlfriend Ellis Calcutt. Let’s break it all down.

If Harry Styles was photographed with anyone it probably would have circulated online, thanks to his split with Olivia Wilde. But it’s all the more noteworthy as Ellis Calcutt is actually one of the multihyphenate’s former flames. The former pair reportedly dated shortly after his break-up with Taylor Swift back in 2013. So is this a pattern for Styles to reunite with Calcutt after his relationships end? Only time will tell, but this news is sure to break the internet.

Harry Styles and Ellis Calcutt were photographed in London yesterday. The two caught some coffee, and went for a stroll around town together. Given how long they’ve known each other, this could obviously just be a platonic relationship at this point. Still, Styles’ wild popularity and status as a sex symbol make even a coffee run into something much bigger. There’s just something about him that drives people (and the internet) wild.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios) Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly dated from January 2021 to November 2022.

As previously mentioned, Harry Styles was most recently romantically involved with actress-filmmaker Olivia Wilde. Their meeting and collaboration on the set of Don’t Worry Darling definitely turned heads, and helped inspire some of the countless rumors about the set. Chatter about them splitting up and getting back together came and went at that time, as she was photographed at his concerts. The split reportedly happened in November, with chatter online that they were “taking a break.”

Countless Harry Styles fans out there were likely thrilled to see that he was back on the market, following relationship with Olivia Wilde. Of course, those same hopefuls might be dismayed to see him spending time with a former flame. We’ll just have to see how it all shakes out, but I doubt that the global pop star will be losing fans either way. And with his career as an actor really taking off as of late, his starpower could just keep growing.