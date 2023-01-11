Marvel Producer Gets Honest About Harry Styles’ Future In The MCU

Harry Styles popping up as Eros in the much-talked-about Eternals post-credit scene blew the audience's mind. With questions surrounding the fate of Eternals 2, Styles’ inclusion in the MCU has also been questioned. There’s been no word when Eros and the other Eternals might appear again. With that in mind, a Marvel producer got quite honest about the pop star’s future in the cinematic universe.

Questions surrounding the pop singer’s MCU status had even stumped other Marvel stars. Marvel Studios VP Nate Moore gave his take on Styles while being interviewed by the Deadline podcast Crew Call with Anthony D'Alessandro (opens in new tab). Moore took the moment to brush off the murmurs of stunt casting involving Styles’ Eros. The Marvel producer professed his affinity for the character before his credit scene MVU debut. Given his love for the god-like character, Moore spelled out the “Sign of the Times” singer’s MCU future.

Chole [Zhao] is a huge Harry Styles fan. And I would always pitch Eros ‘he’s really cool.’ Chloe would say ‘it’s Harry Styles.’ And I am like ‘Are you sure?’ She was obsessed and chased him down. He said yes and got him into the movie. There are more stories to be told with that character and he’s so fascinating. He has a really interesting connection with Thanos as they’re half-brothers. They share the same father. He has an interesting power set. He’s such a complicated character but a really fun character. I’m in the bag. Having met Harry Styles, he’s as charming as you think to want him to be, and I think there’s no limit to how popular that character’s going to be once we bring him back in.

Harry Style’s cameo surprised many viewers. Even Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani called the pop superstar’s post-credit appearance BS before Styles showed up on up on the movie set. It would be fun to see more of Eros, considering how impressed producers were with the pop singer. Including the god-like Marvel superhero in more Marvel films and TV shows seems to be the plan. The only question is… when will that happen? The question may have to linger for a bit as Marvel reassesses some of its upcoming properties. But Eros/Starfox may be an integral part moving forward as newer MCU characters started to appear during Phase 4.

Eros could pop up in multiple ways. Of course, there’s the rumored Eternals sequel, which hasn’t been announced yet. With so many MCU movies in the works, he along with the other Eternals could appear in several upcoming projects. That surprise Blade narration at the end of the first film could’ve hinted at the mythical god-like characters being connected to the daywalker. So, maybe an Eternals cameo isn’t too farfetched in the Blade reboot despite the troubled production.

In the meantime, check out Harry Styles’ appearance as Eros/Starfox in Eternals by getting a Disney+ subscription. Until there’s an official announcement about Eternals 2, comb over the slate of upcoming Marvel movies, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which arrives in theaters on February 17.