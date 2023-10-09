Sophie Turner Appeared To Send A Message To Joe Jonas That Swifties Would Identify With

2023 has been filled with high-profile celebrity splits and, just over a month ago, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas joined their ranks. Reports surfaced that the two were heading for the divorce after the former reportedly filed. Days after that story broke, Jonas and Turner broke their silence on the matter, confirming the news and asking for privacy for themselves and their kids. Rumors have since been making the rounds, with sources dropping claims about what allegedly led to the split and what the two stars are doing in the aftermath. While neither star has explicitly addressed the split since then, Turner appeared to send a message to Jonas that Swifties would identify with.

The aforementioned group of people are, of course, those who are fans of pop star Taylor Swift, who just so happens to be good friends with the Game of Thrones icon. The 27-year-old actress has reportedly been staying in the singer’s apartment amid her and her estranged husband’s legal proceedings. While she’s been mum on social media for the most part, she broke her silence when she shared a photo on her Instagram story on Sunday. Page Six captured the since-deleted post, which showed the actress sporting a bracelet that read “fearless.”

There are likely at least two major elements Swifties noticed in the social media post. One is that Sophie Turner’s chosen accessory is on brand for what’s transpired as of late because, during the Grammy winner’s Eras Tour, fans exchanged friendship bracelets . The second, though, is that the text on her armlet is also the title of the songstress’ 2008 album, Fearless, and the single of the same name. The track paints a picture of the perfect date while also emphasizing one’s willingness to fall in love and deal with the trials that result from that. So with all that in mind, it’s hard not to get the sense that Turner is somewhat commenting on her own personal status.

Whether that’s actually the case can’t be stated with certainty, of course. However, it would seem fans are loving the star’s message regardless. One particular social media user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to laud the Do Revenge star for the seemingly “passive aggressive” vibes her post gave off. It may not always be easy to get in the good graces of Swifties but, when you do, they seem to show up and show out for a person.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas began dating back in 2016 and, by the following year, they became engaged. After getting married in Las Vegas in 2019, they held a second ceremony in Paris. Amid their union, they had two daughters, with Turner giving birth to their oldest one, Willa, in July 2020 and their second in July 2022.

After their divorce was reported in September 2023, insiders suggested that Joe Jonas wanted to end the marriage due to purported differences in their lifestyles. Weeks later, it was revealed in court documents that the Joan actress had opted to sue Jonas over custody of their kids. Both girls had reportedly been with the Jonas Brothers frontman for a while while he was on tour, and their mother filed suit against him on the grounds of “wrongful retention.”