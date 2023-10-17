Joe Jonas Shares Instagram Post That Fans Think Is Referencing Sophie Turner Legal Issues

Over a month ago, the public was met with the news that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were heading for divorce . The two still find themselves in the midst of proceedings, which not only included Jonas’ original filing but also a lawsuit filed by Turner on the grounds of alleged “wrongful retention” of their kids. On that note, they’ve since agreed to a temporary custody arrangement. Neither of the ex-spouses has opened up about their split in detail since they jointly broke their silence on the matter in September. Jonas, however, did seem to nod at the rumors during a concert, and fans now think he alluded to his legal issues again in a cryptic social media post.

34-year-old Joe Jonas shared an image (which has since timed out) to his Instagram story this week, which showed him standing in front of a mirror. The photo, which was captured by Access , also reveals a message written on the mirror, and that’s what seems to have caused the gears of speculation to churn. The statement reads as follows:

I am at the right place at the right time doing the right thing.

Although this doesn’t necessarily mean the Jonas Brothers frontman is referring to his divorce and/or relationship status, this is interesting. And of course, that’s also a very pointed message that admittedly feels somewhat timely. Chances are the “Sucker” singer won’t provide any further context, considering he’s been mostly mum on his personal affairs as of late. Regardless of that though, it’s probably fair to assume that the chatter amongst fans will continue now that he’s shared that post.

Joe Jonas went viral on TikTok a month ago after he appeared to address the rumors surrounding the divorce. In the middle of a show, he mentioned he’d had a “crazy week” and stressed to the audience that “if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it.” He also thanked attendees for the “love and support” they’d sent his family up to that point.

The singer and his estranged wife began dating in 2016 and became engaged by 2017. The A-listers tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019 and held a more formal ceremony in Paris, France a month later. The stars have two daughters, one born in July 2020 and another in July 2022. In regard to their divorce, sources claim the Disney Channel alum wanted to end the marriage due to supposed differences between his and his partner’s lifestyles. Some also say the decision was “not easy” for him.