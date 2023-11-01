Sophie Turner Is Already Moving On From Joe Jonas, And Her Romantic Life Is Starting To Sound Like It’s Straight Out Of Bridgerton

For over a month now, many have been tracing the steps of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who announced their divorce after four years of marriage. Rumors have been swirling around the two since they broke their silence on the matter, with some reports suggesting the legal matter was getting contentious. Amid all of that though, next to nothing had been alleged regarding either Jonas and Turner’s love lives, until now. It would appear the Game of Thrones actress has moved on, and this purported new romance sounds like something straight out of Bridgerton.

One may get the impression that’s an over exaggeration, but the comparison is relatively apt, based on what’s been presented thus far. The Sun recently obtained snapshots of 27-year-old Sophie Turner locking lips with Peregrine Pearson in Paris. For those who aren’t familiar with Pearson, he comes from an aristocratic family, and they apparently have some serious money. Per the news outlet, the 29-year-old is worth £224million and is heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray. This information alone would be enough for someone like Shonda Rhimes to craft an entertaining story, but there’s more. Pearson also just split from 27-year-old model Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark – who just happens to be the goddaughter of King Charles.

The X-Men alum and her supposed new beau reportedly enjoyed their time in the City of Lights. It was there that they spent time at the Stade de France, where the actress was present to reveal the trophy for the Rugby World Cup. There’s a lot to process here but, at this point, I just can’t stop thinking about the aforementioned period drama.

Netflix subscription holders who’ve watched Bridgerton’s two seasons know it’s full of royal romance and spicy drama. For example, the first set of episodes focus on the romance between Daphne Briderton and the Duke of Hastings. Their fictional journey to the altar captured the attention of various viewers in 2020 – and for good reason. Of course, it’s far too early to tell whether such a path lies ahead for the Do Revenge star and the nobleman.

More on Bridgerton (Image credit: Netflix) Bridgerton Season 3: What We Know About The Next Installment Of The Netflix Series

During this time, the Sansa Stark actress received support from good friend Taylor Swift, who has treated her to more than spaghetti dinners . Swift is also housing the actress at her apartment. The mother of two hasn’t formally commented on the matter since she and her estranged husband released their joint statement. However, she dropped a photo weeks ago that seemed to send a message that Swifties would identify with .

The photo of her and Peregrine Pearson seems to send a more direct message – I’ve got a new man. However, neither has yet to confirm any sort of romance, so we’ll just have to wait and see how this plays out. Try not to overwhelm yourselves with too much anticipation on that front, dear readers.