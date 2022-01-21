More Of Ye's Lyrics Under The Microscope, As Reports Allege Kim Kardashian Is Not Too Happy
Some of Kanye West's lyrics seem to have annoyed Kim Kardashian.
By now, we all know that Kanye West is not one to hold back when it comes to his thoughts about wanting his family back together, or pretty much anything. So, it should come as no surprise to any of us that more of his lyrics are now under the microscope, as a new report alleges that his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is none too pleased with his comments about how she raises their four kids.
What Did Kanye West Say About How Kim Kardashian Is Raising Their Kids?
Friday, January 14, saw Kanye West release a new single with fellow rapper The Game, called “Eazy.” The song has already become notable for the fact that West refers to Kim Kardashian’s current possible boyfriend (a relationship he’s reportedly not thrilled about), and him saying that he was saved from his 2002 car crash “just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” Now, though, an anonymous source has told People that Kardashian is especially unhappy with this lyric:
How Does Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feel About Kanye West’s Lyrics About Their Kids?
OK. Ouch! If West’s words in his new song seem like a bit of a low blow to you, consider yourself in good company, because, apparently, Kardashian is in agreement with you. According to the outlet’s source, who’s said to be close with the SKIMS founder and her family:
West and Kardashian have four very young children, North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (2½), and I think most parents (or even just adults aware of the realities of life) can probably sorta see two sides to this.
On the one hand, obviously, if someone has to watch your kids it would likely be better if a trusted family member could handle that duty, whether it’s through the goodness of their heart or because you pay them for what is sure to be a lot of work. And, a lot of people would probably be wary of having their children be as public as the West / Kardashian clan has become.
But, everyone who works outside of the home, as Kardashian and West both do, also knows that having family readily available to handle child care is a dream situation that doesn’t usually come to pass. Someone has to watch your kids while you work, and it will generally be someone you aren’t related to, who you do your damndest to make sure has their best interests (and your wishes) at heart. But, with him having recently bought the house across the street, maybe he can be present for the kids on a more regular basis.
It does make sense that Kim Kardashian would be unhappy about Kanye West putting details like this into a song for the world to hear. This is especially true while they’re still trying to iron out child custody issues, as some of his other recent comments about co-parenting have also supposedly annoyed her, and she was shocked by his claim that he wasn’t invited to Chicago’s 4th birthday party. Let’s just hope that if this is actually a real concern of his, that they can come to a compromise that works for both of them, and their kids.
