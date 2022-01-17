Kanye West Shouts Out Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner For Helping Him Attend His Daughter’s Birthday Party After Claiming He Wasn’t Invited

I don’t think anyone would disagree when I say that Kanye West has been a very busy man over the past few weeks. The rapper and fashion mogul not only purchased a new house in the neighborhood of his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, but he’s also started a new romance with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox (a self-proclaimed Kardashian fan ). More recently though, he’s been incredibly vocal about his ex and her alleged co-parenting practices. With this, he’s claimed that he wasn’t invited to their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party. It now seems, however, that West was able to attend, and he’s thanking Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner for making it happen.

It was during an Instagram Live this past weekend that Kanye West claimed he was being kept out of his daughter’s birthday celebration. He further asserted that Kim Kardashian and others were refusing to give him the address for the event. Kardashian was reportedly taken aback by the claims, as two separate parties were apparently being planned. Regardless, later that Saturday, West (via Hollywood Unlocked , revealed that he did make it to the party and that Travis Scott provided the specifics while Kylie Jenner assisted him when he got there:

I’m so happy right now, I just came from Chi’s party. And I just gotta shout-out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter, to be there with the rest of the family. Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot because the security stopped me once again when I got there.

The entertainer recently sat down with Hollywood Unlocked for an extensive and candid interview, and it was during that chat that he referenced another alleged incident involving security. The Donda creator claimed that he was recently barred from entering Kim Kardashian’s house with his other daughter, North, due to those rules not being “defined.” He also alluded to Kardashian’s “new boyfriend,” Pete Davidson (who Ye took a shot at in a new song ), being in the house at the time. In his recent video, the “All of the Lights” rapper expressed further thanks for being able to attend the event and shouted out his supporters as well:

It’s just a matter of just having a conversation, open dialogue, and everyone just had a great time and I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children. And I just want to thank everyone for their support in this situation, letting me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative.

Kim Kardashian reportedly isn’t happy with the way in which Kanye West has described their co-parenting efforts. Sources allege that she wants her children to have firm relationships with both her and West. However, she also seems to want her ex to “respect the boundaries and structure she has put in place for them to have some predictability and consistency with their schedule.”