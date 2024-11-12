‘I Was At One Of What I Believe To Be P. Diddy’s Freak Offs.’ Woman Who Says She Was Flown By A Prince To Diddy’s Home In Miami Opens Up About What She Saw Inside

A lot has been said about the alleged freak off parties that were hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs. What is reported to have happened at those parties is at the center of the federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking currently being faced by Diddy. However, few people have spoken publicly about what went on inside them... until recently.

In a new TMZ special The Downfall of Diddy Inside the Freak-Offs, a woman named Tanea Wallace comes forward to report what she says she saw during what she believes to have been a freak-off party in 2018. Wallace is a singer who was looking to progress her career when she says she got connected to Diddy through a Prince (of what nation is unclear). Wallace claims that even arriving early in the morning the party was in full swing. She said…

I was at one of what I believe to be P. Diddy’s freak offs...I’m just looking at everybody walking around. I’m like, everybody look like they on drugs or faded. Mind you, it’s about seven o’clock in the morning, so it seems like it’s been going already. People are eating breakfast naked, skinning dipping in the pool, drinking mimosas or whatever. But it was just so strange because I see titties, I see everything flopping around -- just people being free.

Wallace says she spoke briefly with Diddy himself, who invited her inside the house. When she said she would go inside, she claims Diddy got insistent and said that she should go inside “now.” While Wallace was already clearly surprised by what was going on outside the house. She was even more shocked by what was allegedly happening inside. She explained…

I went in the house. And that’s when things, you know, got kind of crazy. People over here are doing something. People over here are fucking. People over here doing something else, smoking, doing drugs… I’m seeing, like, different celebrities. There was a rapper that we all know. I’m not going to say his name. But he came and was like, ‘Hey you’ and got to feeling on me.

Wallace says she recognized three or four celebrities in total, all of whom were in the music industry, though she did not name any names. Many celebrities have been associated with Diddy’s parties though few have spoken about it since his arrest.

Wallace was specifically asked by TMZ’s Harvey Levine if she saw groups of people having sex in the house, which she confirmed. The charges Diddy is facing include claims that drugs were used to force or coerce people into having sex. When asked if the people she saw seemed lucid, Wallace said…

They seemed like they were intoxicated or high off something.

The state of the people Wallace claims to have seen, while specific, at this point are just claims. The singer has no evidence of her attendance at Diddy’s party; she says her phone was confiscated at the door.

Diddy is currently imprisoned in Brooklyn after being denied bail. He is awaiting a trial that is currently scheduled to begin in May 2025.