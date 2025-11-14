I Still Can't Believe How Long It Literally Takes To Film A Season Of Euphoria

The 2026 TV schedule is shaping up to be entertaining, given a number of marquee titles are already set to debut or return. Among those programs is Euphoria, which is returning for its highly anticipated third season on HBO. It’s widely known, by this point, that the new episodes have been in production, yet it still amazes me just how long a season of the show takes to complete filming. That point was driven home further when Sydney Sweeney shared an update on the shoot with CinemaBlend.

Euphoria Season 3 has been percolating for some time now, as the last batch of episodes debuted back in 2022. The delays are, in part, due to the busy schedules of the stars, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney. When CB spoke to Sweeney, we asked if she was already looking ahead to the new episodes premiering or if she’s simply taking everything a day at a time. Her response was marked by enthusiasm and conveyed just how long production has been going:

I mean, of course I'm excited for people to see the new season. Everyone has worked so hard. I'm finally putting it together, they’ve been filming since February, I think we started. So it's been a long production and a lot of hard work has gone into it. So I'm very excited, but I also try to take it day by day but I'm excited.

Of course, TV shows can shoot for a while, though it’s still wild to think that a series like Euphoria – which doesn’t have the kind of effects you’d see in other HBO shows like House of the Dragon or The Last of Us – takes so long to shoot. In fairness, though, series creator Sam Levinson is quite meticulous, and it’s been confirmed that this season is being shot on VistaVision. Still, given production started around February and still hasn’t completely wrapped, that’s a long time for the cast and crew to have worked.

In addition to her work on the hit young adult drama, Sydney Sweeney has been quite busy as of late. She’s had several titles debut amid the 2025 movie schedule, with her latest feature being the boxing drama Christy (which she’s been promoting as of late). Also, before the year is over, she’ll be seen in the big-screen adaptation of The Housemaid. Despite that, Sweeney has been hyping up Euphoria Season 3 for a while now.

Plot details for the third season have been kept tightly under wraps, though what is known is that there will be a time jump. As a result, it would appear that Rue Bennett and her classmates will be moving beyond the confines of East Highland High School. There’s no telling what lies ahead for Rue and co. as they navigate young adulthood. Regardless of the change in setting, Zendaya says her main goal remains the same, which is to do justice to those who feel seen by Rue’s experiences.

If the first two seasons of Euphoria are any indication, this next batch of episodes could be quite eventful. Sydney Sweeney’s personal excitement could add further credibility to that notion, and it’ll be intriguing to see what ends up happening in this next chapter of the story. In the meantime, hopefully, the crew finishes filming on a high note and gets to rest a bit after the cameras finally stop rolling after all these months.

An official premiere date has yet to be announced for Euphoria Season 3 though, at this point, fans can definitely expect to see it sometime in 2026. In the meantime, catch up on the show by streaming the first two seasons – and the two specials – now using an HBO Max subscription.