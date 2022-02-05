Nick Cannon Addresses Comments About Being Celibate Now He Has A Baby On The Way

The invested interest in Nick Cannon's bedroom activities is not for no reason. The man has had seven kids after all, with another baby boy soon on the way. The recent pregnancy announcement for the new baby caused a bit more of a stir, though, due to Cannon’s pledge back in October that he was going celibate for some time. Did he just break his celibacy or did he never really try in the first place? Well, The Masked Singer host is addressing all the confusion now.

Angela Yee made sure to get a clear timeline of events from Nick Cannon during his appearance on the Rumor Report. He explained to her that he had already learned that his partner Bre Tiesi was pregnant back at the time of claiming celibacy. The Drumline actor said that Tiesi is currently five months along and the pledge was four months ago (which goes some way of ironing out the details). His therapist evidently suggested a hiatus from sexy time after he shared how much he was stressed out about the forthcoming baby coinciding with his self-titled talk show coming out. Cannon called out the naysayers directly, adding:

So for anybody who was thinking, ‘Oh, he wasn't celibate!’ I was! Because I was dealing with [all that]...I was like yo, I have to get my life under control because I felt like I was out of control. And honestly, that celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself. Being able to deal with this. So now everyone knows why I was actually being celibate.

But in case you were wondering – no, the media personality is not still celibate. Apparently, though, he “almost” made it to New Year’s. Angela Yee pressed him with another curious question seemingly circulating amongst the public: namely, how is his sperm so “powerful”? One would think that a lack of contraceptives does the trick, but the former All That star joked that it must be the cold-pressed juices, oregano oil, supplements and herbs he takes on the regular.

If you thought it couldn't get more TMI than that, it actually does. Nick Cannon answered whether or not all the mothers of his children got along in his typical, on-brand fashion by saying they all get along with him, certainly. He also added that they're all “amazing” and he's grateful that they all allow the kids to grow up to know one another. (However, we all know who his favorite still is, so Bre Tiesi might want to be wary.) But is he going to stop having more kids or possibly go celibate again? Cannon shared:

I don't have a number. I just want to have as many children as I can healthily provide for and be a good father to.

Nothing wrong with a big family. But it looks like Nick Cannon might be heading toward the Cheaper by the Dozen route...