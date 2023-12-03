‘You Know How Much Money We Spend At Disneyland Each Year?’ Nick Cannon Gets Honest About Spending On His Kids And How He Splits Out Holiday

When it comes to parental duties and celebratory outings of that nature, Nick Cannon is as seasoned as anyone can be, having fathered 12 children with six women . The multi-hyphenate entertainer has spoken in the past about just how expensive siring so many kids can be, copping to $3 million in child support in 2022, but that total doesn’t incorporate the money spent on things like Disneyland trips. And yeah, he apparently spends a lot of cheese at the House of Mouse.

Nick Cannon popped up on The Breakfast Club alongside Klondike Blonde to talk to Charlamagne tha God & Co. about his new VH1 series Future Superstars, which showcases a variety of musical artists that took the stage during Cannon’s Future Superstars Tour 2023. No doubt some of his offspring are destined for such monikers, and when the conversation steered toward his sizeable crew, he addressed how busy the holiday season is for him by way of making sure he hits up not just his mother and other family members on that side, but also all of his “baby mamas’” families. Which meant quite an assortment of Thanksgiving dinner options, among other things.

Above all though, Cannon says it’s about what his kids want to do, which means he’s having a blast. In his words:

I’m all over the damned place. But it’s fun. I mean, you see my IG. I’m at the Grinch-mas one day, I’m over here at Candy Cane Lane the other day. And it’s really like, my kids are having an amazing time. And it’s not to be performative; it’s just like, ‘Yo, this is my life, and we’re fucking having a ball.’ You know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?

Hint: anyone who guesses any totals smaller than six digits are going too low with the estimations. Cannon addressed the fact that he used to get key comps from Disney as contextualization for why his current rate of spending is even more of a punch to the wallet. He continued:

The crazy thing is, I used to host Christmas Morning at Disneyland, so I used to get that Disney bag. There were perks, so all of that stuff was free. It’s no longer free! And I only had two kids then. So [with 12 kids] it’s like, every birthday, Christmas. I’m literally at Disneyland at least once a month, and to move around Disney…I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disney. At Disneyland!

Having an annual $200K budget to spend at a theme park would be a total pipe dream for tons of kids (and only slightly fewer adults) to experience every Disneyland attraction . But that amount obviously has to be spread across a larger number of park attendees than just Cannon himself, with his kids and their mothers in the mix.

So once tickets, hotels, meals and merch are considered for all involved, the money he’s spending isn’t really all that exorbitant. I mean it is, but not contextually.

And Nick Cannon himself addressed that point with the following bit of sage wisdom:

First of all, Disney is expensive at all times.