After Rumors Swirled, Nick Cannon Opened Up About Exactly How Much He Pays In Child Support For His Bevy Of Kids

Social media users had some hilarious reactions last week to the news that Nick Cannon’s 11th child had been born and a 12th is on the way , but that doesn’t change the fact that there are many who think it’s no laughing matter. People have found a number of reasons to take issue with Cannon fathering children with multiple partners , including the question of how much time he’s able to spend with each of his kids. There’s also the issue of providing for his large family. After rumors began to swirl about exactly how much he pays in child support, the TV and radio host set the record straight.

After a family law attorney estimated to The Sun that Nick Cannon would likely be forking over a combined $3 million to the six mothers of his 11 (and soon-to-be 12) children, The Masked Singer Host told The Neighborhood Talk that math is wrong. He added that what he provides to his parenting partners isn’t dictated by the courts anyway, saying:

I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually. I don't plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.

Apparently the $3 million estimate was low-balling it, and I have to say, that’s not really a surprise for a man who is willing to do things like rent out an entire water park for his oldest twins. It also sounds like he wants to keep the government out of it, likely by providing more than would be required so that no one ever has to come looking for it.

The Sun consulted with family law attorney Goldie Schon about how much Nick Cannon would likely owe the six women he’s fathered children with. Taking into account the actor’s annual income, Schon estimated he would pay each mother between $40,000 and $80,000 a month, depending on how many of his children she has had.

Nick Cannon’s comments regarding how much he spends annually on his progeny come as he and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their third child together — daughter Beautiful Zeppelin — who is Cannon’s 11th. De La Rosa also gave birth to twins Zion and Zillion in June 2021. The Wild ‘N Out star also announced that he and Alyssa Scott are expecting another baby. Their first — son Zen, who was also born last June — passed away from brain cancer in December at just 5 months old.

The radio show host did say the stork was on the way in 2022 , and this year he has already welcomed Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi in June; Onyx Ice with LaNIsha Cole in September; and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, also in September. He also shares Golden (born 2017) and Powerful Queen (2020) with Bell and 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey.