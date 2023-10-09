Nick Cannon’s Birthday Included An Iron Man-Themed Celebration And More, And I’m Kinda Jealous

Some might say Nick Cannon is quite the fellow. Aside from being one of the busiest men in Hollywood, he’s also the father of 12 children. As you would imagine, both his professional and personal lives keep him on his toes, especially since Cannon spends time with the little ones. He does take some time to kick back and relax every once in a while, though. Cannon had the opportunity to do just that this weekend, as he celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday. Not only did the media personality mark the occasion with a party, but it was an Iron Man-themed event. And I have to say, I’m kinda jealous.

The Masked Singer host spent at least a portion of his big day with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, with whom he shares son Legendary Love Cannon . Tiesi shared pictures from the aforementioned shindig through her Instagram stories, and it looks like the trio enjoyed themselves. One of the photos she shares shows the two and their son celebrating the milestone. You can see that image for yourself:

(Image credit: Instagram)

When looking at the photos she shared, one can see the red, black and gold balloons and streamers that match the colors synonymous with the Armored Avenger. Though if you need more evidence of the fact that this party did channel the aesthetic of the iconic Marvel character, then you just need to look at Nick Cannon’s cake. That’s right, even that was Iron Man-themed, and I’m actually digging it:

(Image credit: Instagram)

And of course, where there are birthdays, there are also typically presents in the mix. Bre Tiesi revealed at least one of the gifts the father of her child received on his special day. And the item in question is actually a Disney-themed gift that would probably make even Tony Stark smile. Take a look at it:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Don’t get me wrong. I had some great birthdays growing up and received a lot of memorable gifts. However, I’m still impressed by the level of thoughtfulness behind this particular affair. I can also appreciate it even more due to the fact that I’m a fan of the comic book character. It’s sweet that the former talk show host was able to receive love in such a way, and you get the sense that he appreciated it. What seemed to be the icing on the cake, though, is that he was also able to spend the day with his two oldest kids, twins Monroe and Moroccan. In the past, the Wild 'N Out creator has done as much as rented out an entire water park for the pair. But his Instagram post seemed to indicate that their birthday meet-up was more intimate:

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) A photo posted by on

While it would seem hard to balance more than 10 kids, Nick Cannon seems to be adept at doing so. What may also help is that Cannon has apparently maintained solid relationships with the women who’ve given birth to his kids. He appears to be particularly close with Bre Tiesi, who’s been candid about being involved with the active father. She’s also shared comments about their personal dealings, even going as far as to claim Cannon doesn’t have to pay child support. ( Her lawyer eventually spoke out on that front, and disputed the claim.)

Chances are Nick Cannon is now back to the old grind following his birthday festivities, which I’m still somewhat smiling over. All in all, this Marvel fan would say he had a great day. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to find out where I can get a good Iron Man-esque cake ahead of my b-day in a few months.