Nick Cannon And Bre Tiesi Have Welcomed Their Baby, Share The Full Video Of The Birth

Nick Cannon’s eighth child has been born. He and Bre Tiesi welcomed a son at 1:28 a.m. June 28, and the proud new parents have shared the entire labor experience via an 11-minute video.

The baby boy, named Legendary Love Cannon, was born weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. Bre Tiesi chose to do an unmedicated home birth, and Nick Cannon was present, along with a midwife to see her through the process. You can watch her full labor and delivery journey in the video below, but please be warned, as the model included a trigger warning, as there is “a lot of screaming and is a little graphic.”

Legendary Love Cannon is the eighth child born to TV personality Nick Cannon, and Bre Tiesi has been open about the flak she's received for their nontraditional situation. The former talk show host is also rumored to have at least one more on the way this year, as Abby De La Rosa, who shares twins with The Masked Singer host, is pregnant.

Congratulations to Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi on their new bundle of joy!

