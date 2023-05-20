Bre Tiesi's Lawyer Called Out Her Client Publicly Over Claims Nick Cannon Doesn't Have To Pay Child Support

By this point, Nick Cannon and his large family have been well documented. The media personality has fathered a total of 12 children, and he has a number of baby mamas. One of them is real estate agent Bre Tiesi, who recently joined Selling Sunset (which can be streamed using a Netflix subscription ). You’d probably imagine that with so many little ones, Cannon has a considerable amount of child support to pay . Interestingly though, Tiesi recently claimed that he doesn’t have to send her cash. Now, her lawyer has called her out while attempting to set the record straight on the financial matter.

Bre Tiesi made the comments during an episode of Selling Sunset’s recently released sixth season. The 32-year-old businesswomen more specifically suggested that the father of her 10-month-old son was no longer required to pay child support to her due to the sheer number of kids he now has. However, this doesn’t actually seem to be the case based on comments with Us Weekly by her attorney, Neama Rahmani. The legal beagle got very honest when addressing her client’s sentiments, calling the information “absolutely not true” and explaining why that’s the case:

Bre, you should know better! That is absolutely not true. There’s no cap on child support based on the number of children. So, to the extent that Nick Cannon can have babies, he owes child support for those babies under California law.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi share Legendary Love, who was born in June 2022 and, per past comments Cannon has made, he’s an involved parent. The statement shared by Neama Rahmani does make sense, especially when you consider that the 42-year-old TV host makes a salary that’s larger than most people’s. Rahmani provided even more context on the situation by way of a message sent to ET :

I was clarifying that Nick has a legal obligation to pay child support under California law. I didn't address whether the mothers of his children have requested child support or whether Nick has paid it to Bre or others.

Given the apparent frequency by which the Wild 'n Out producer was apparently producing kids, some seemed shocked last year to learn that Bre Tiesi was having his eighth child. It was also somewhat controversial as the announcement came after Nick Cannon’s son, Zen (who he shared with Alyssa Scott), died from brain cancer. At the time, Cannon emotionally explained that he held off on going public with the news.

Since Brie Tiesi welcomed her baby , she’s spoken out about what it’s like to be one of the Masked Singer host’s baby mothers. She’s discussed keeping the baby’s conception a secret and also admitted that she’s gotten a lot of flak for hooking up with her famous baby daddy. Earlier this year, she answered a bunch of questions about having his child and defended him against any naysayers.

What we can glean from the recent custody comments and past statements is that Bre Tiesi has no problem bringing up Nick Cannon if it’s warranted. They also seem to have a good relationship with one another. Of course, as Neama Rahmani would probably note, that doesn’t necessarily shield him from having to shell out child support money every month.