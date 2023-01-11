Bre Tiesi Answered A Bunch Of Questions About Having Kids With Nick Cannon And Explained How She Really Feels About Him

Five babies were born to Nick Cannon in 2022, bringing the actor’s total number of children to 12, spread among their six mothers. His nontraditional lifestyle has been a big topic of conversation for the past couple of years, and some of his parenting partners, including Bre Tiesi — mother of Cannon’s eighth child, Legendary Love — have spoken out to defend their polyamory to people who have trouble wrapping their heads around the situation. To that end, it’s not too much of a surprise when the new Selling Sunset cast member invited her followers to ask her anything “sept about my child’s father,” there were still some who didn’t follow directions.

Bre Tiesi played along, mentioning Nick Cannon in a couple of responses on Instagram Stories , including one particularly hilarious inquiry into what made her want to join “the cult” and whether she was involved in a “contract pregnancy.” Tiesi responded:

Y’all need help contract pregnancy 😂 I love Nick I love the person he is and the father he is . Make up whatever u want to process and justify the unconventional relationship we ain’t bothered 👋

At least she can laugh about it! It is funny — but also kind of sad — that people can’t comprehend why Bre Tiesi and the other mothers would choose to be in a non-monogamous relationship, assuming (however jokingly) that they must either be involved in a cult or some kind of baby-making venture. Tiesi responded to the curious party by explaining that it’s as simple as she loves Nick Cannon and she loves him as the father to her baby.

She further mentioned the Wild ‘n Out host when asked about her parenting style. One of her followers noted how attentive she is to little Legendary Love, and Bre Tiesi said she and Nick Cannon work together to be the parents that their son deserves. In her words:

I have full intentions of doing all the inner work. as well as nick and I dedicate time to work together to be the best versions of us for him. my son will be the most coddled loved supported attended to child he is my number one priority to have the best I can provide but more importantly the most affection, love and be fully attentive at all times when I step into this house.

Bre Tiesi has been open about the flak she got when it was learned Nick Cannon was expecting Baby No. 8. Legendary Love was born in June 2022, but the parents kept their little one’s birth a secret for a few weeks, as Tiesi healed from the delivery. In addition to defending their relationship, the new Netflix reality star has also stood up for the way Cannon makes time for all of his children — though The Masked Singer host recently admitted to feeling guilt about being spread thin between work and his kids.