Nick Cannon Throws A Little Shade At Gossipers After Announcement He's Having His Eighth Baby With Bre Tiesi Goes Viral

It’s been a few months since we learned Nick Cannon would be having Baby No. 8 with Bre Tiesi . In the time since reports initially broke in January, Cannon has spoken about why he and Tiesi waited to go public with the news and his baby Mama has shared myriad posts about motherhood while she awaits the birth of her little one. However, this nice moments haven’t stopped the trolls from coming out in full force about Cannon having another baby with another woman. But the Masked Singer host threw a little shade at all those gossipmongers.

Nick Cannon took a funny snap of a couple of his kids during a recent outing to Six Flags and shared a caption aimed directly at the online haters who have commented about him recently. You can see the photo, which features Nick Cannon’s daughter with Mariah Carey, Monroe, holding his other daughter, Powerful Queen, below.

Along with the girls making faces, Nick Cannon posted, “The look my daughters give when they hear people gossiping about they daddy again,” along with a laughing/crying emoji. While some commenters on the post thought the looks Nick Cannon’s kids were giving were pretty priceless, others did take the opportunity to throw a little more shade at the TV personality.

A few commenters mentioned some variation of “The look when they find out they're getting a new sibling.” Others defended the star, noting of Cannon's penchant for having kids that fans should just stay out of it: “How many of them or who they with is absolutely NONE of our business.”

When the announcement about Baby No. 8 for Nick Cannon broke, the reality TV host later spoke out to apologize to the mothers of his other children for how the news was handled in the media. He also mentioned that he and Bre Tiesi had been hoping to wait to break the news given that Cannon and his former partner Alyssa Scott had just lost their son Zen to brain cancer back in December of last year.

Instead, the news he was expecting another child broke thanks to photos leaking from a reported baby celebration. Cannon previously noted about the experience of having the baby reveal outed :

This whole process was extremely difficult for me because I’ve known about Bre’s pregnancy for a while now, before my youngest son Zen passed in December. And so even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind. When is the right time? How do I share this? We didn’t expect Zen to pass away. All of the news was so unexpected. So to try to figure out a chronological order or a hierarchy, it kept me up at night.

A gender reveal party previously noted Bre Tiesi and Cannon will be having a boy. More recently, Bre Tiesi has taken to Instagram to share her big hope for their child, "I hope my son is everything like his father." We'll be sure to keep you updated when the little tyke finally makes his way into the world.