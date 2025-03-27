Nikki Glaser’s Ben Affleck Joke About Which Jennifer He’d ‘Try To Ruin’ Next Got Cut From The Golden Globes, But It Turns Out She Was Trying To Date The Actor Herself

Nikki Glaser has said she runs toward projects that might scare others – like the Tom Brady roast and the Golden Globes – and she’s fearless in her joke delivery. That attitude made it so she killed at this year’s Golden Globes, and she did such a good job that she’ll be back next year to celebrate the TV shows and films released in 2025 . However, with her open and confident comedy, she also knows where to draw the line and cut jokes. Now, though, she’s talking about quips that were cut about Ben Affleck and his ex-wives, and she even opened up about trying to date the actor herself.

Nikki Glaser Revealed A Joke About Ben Affleck And His Love Life That Was Cut From The Golden Globes

For context, as the 2025 Golden Globes winners were announced, Glaser joked about a bunch of celebrities, and she did poke fun at Affleck with a joke about orgasms and movie names. However, she also cut a joke from the Globes related to his and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce (which was finalized in January).

She revealed what the joke was on The Howard Stern show, though, saying (via Page Six ):

And I just did all these toasts that were roasts. Like, ‘Here’s to Ben Affleck, I can’t wait to see which Jennifer you try to ruin next.'

The comedian went on to say the rest of the joke, and noted she didn’t do it because it would have been “insane,” saying:

And I argued like, ‘Oh, I didn’t say ruin them. I said he tried to ruin them so it’s not against them.’ But I was like, ‘That would have been insane.’

Now, while all that was known before, a new ripple has been added to this discourse, as the comedian opened up about seeing Affleck on dating apps and checking yes whenever his profile came up.

Nikki Glaser Revealed She Would Always Check Yes When Ben Affleck Showed Up On A Dating App

Overall, Nikki Glaser has been open about how she picks jokes when making fun of celebrities and why she doesn’t say certain things. She’s also not afraid to talk about crushes she has on various actors; for instance she called Glen Powell hot .

Mixing those two things together, she spoke to Gwyneth Paltrow about writing jokes about celebrities and her history with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. First, she referenced the fact that she made a joke about JLo in a special that the singer responded to in a very positive way. Then, she noted that many celebs aren't as serious as she thought. That led to the following back-and-forth between Paltrow and Glaser on The Goop Podcast :

Gwyneth Paltrow: Even though you wanted to fuck her boyfriend on Raya, or her husband, sorry.

Even though you wanted to fuck her boyfriend on Raya, or her husband, sorry. Nikki Glaser: Wait, which one was that?

Wait, which one was that? Gwyneth Paltrow: Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck. Nikki Glaser: Oh yeah. [laughs]

The Golden Globes host went on to clarify that when she used to use the dating app for high-profile people, Raya, she would see the actor/director from time to time. And every time he’d come up, she’d do what she could to shoot her shot, saying:

When I used to be on Raya and he would come across [I would put a ] very concentrated check mark, yes, and like never getting it back.

She then revealed that she’s seen a bunch of celebrities on the dating app, including Andrew Garfield. She said that years and years ago, she’d click yes on his name too, but nothing came of it. Notably, she also specifically said this all happened a while ago. She wasn’t trying to “put anything out there.”

All around, this new story adds such a wild layer to the comedian’s on-air and cut jokes about Ben Affleck and his love life, and I can’t help but wonder if he at least saw her reach out on Raya…