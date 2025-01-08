'Glen Powell's Hot, I Don't Think That Was Your Question.' Nikki Glaser Did Not Hold Back In Her Assessment Of The Twisters Star, And He Dished It Right Back

Hollywood is full of good-looking humans and it's refreshing when one of those beautiful people points it out about one of their peers. Nikki Glaser, who crushed hosting (albeit with one minor wardrobe malfunction ) the 82nd Golden Globes and kicked off our 2025 TV schedule with a bang acknowledged just how hot the Twisters star is. Luckily for her, Glen Powell revealed he feels the same way about the prolific roaster.

The upcoming awards shows and their hosts should take note of Glaser and The Golden Globes because the comedian delivered from the moment she started her monologue. Before Powell and the rest of the world heard the comedian's public pronouncement of her love for him during her monologue the actor-producer talked about the attraction with CNN on the carpet.

They played the Top Gun: Maverick alum a short interview snippet with the newcomer host responding to who she was excited to see during the annual evening. The answer didn’t correlate with the question but spoke to her opinion of the ever-rising star.

Like, Glen Powell’s hot. Um, I don’t think that was your question.

It’s undeniable and Glaser is smart to play it up since she knows he’s a good sport in all the fun. The man has gained a lot of traction for his movie and TV appearances over the past half-decade but the looks don’t hurt his career at all. I do think that there’s real admiration between the two, especially with Powell’s response.

The Hitman star, who was with his parents, had a very complimentary response, full of nice sentiments about the Someday You’ll Be Dead comedian. He said in response to the clip:

Wow…I mean, Nikki, I feel the same way. You won the genetic lottery, you’re funny as hell. This is–I’m so excited about everything that Nikki’s going to do tonight, because she has come onto the scene, she deserves everything she’s getting. She is really taking over the world and is truly one of the funniest people doing it right now.

The Anyone But You actor also said that they just caught up with one another on the carpet, said how big of a fan he was and are following each other on Instagram. It’s great to hear that the feeling is mutual and that they seem to enjoy each other's work and looks. I think his answer is truthful but much more well-said with his parents in tow, all the same, I love the public declarations from each star.

Glaser and Powell have been rising steadily over the past couple of years and it's great to watch both of them get the praise they deserve. Nikki Glaser continues to hit it out of the park, from roasts to the Globes, she just gets it. Here’s what to watch next if you can’t get enough of her! And the Scream Queens alum has been adding more than just acting to his resume. He’s been busy leveling up like his fellow A-listers and getting more into the producing world.

This mutual acknowledgment of hotness between Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell has been a bright spot for the new year. There’s no question that the Twisters star or the 82nd Globes host are both incredibly attractive and I’m glad that neither held back their feelings for the other.