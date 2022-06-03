Of Course Halle Berry Was Totally Badass On Demo Day With The Property Brothers

HGTV is a popular network with the best kinds of programming for viewers who love to live vicariously through fixer-uppers and house hunters. The Property Brothers’ Celebrity IOU takes “fixer-upper” to a whole new level, as celebrities get in on the demolition and renovating action. Actress Halle Berry is the latest guest star on the series, and a clip from her episode reveals how badass she was on demo day.

Halle Berry reposted Drew and Jonathan Scott’s clip on Instagram to preview her episode of Celebrity IOU. The clip features the brothers talking about how Berry is a “demo dame” and shows her completely kicking ass and (literally) bringing the house down:

It’s always great to see celebrities do something out of their norm, though it looks like it’s all coming naturally to Halle Berry. It’s going to be interesting to see how she does on the construction side beyond kicking debris out of the way. Though with all the different roles she has tackled over the years before joining the Scott brothers on Celebrity IOU, it seems like she will have no problem. And she was clearly even having fun while with the Property Brothers while renovating!

Halle Berry was first announced to appear on Celebrity IOU earlier this year, along with Snoop Dogg, Anthony Anderson, and more. The series, currently in its third season, sees the Property Brothers help A-listers express gratitude to individuals who made an impact on their lives by giving them a heartwarming renovation. From Brad Pitt’s emotional renovation for a special friend to Kevin Hart’s efforts to spice up the home of his trainer who helped him recover after his accident, there are plenty of heartfelt and comedic moments throughout the series.

Celebrity IOU can get pretty emotional at times. In April, Drew and Jonathan Scott opened up about various celebrities crying while on the show, including Halle Berry and even Snoop Dogg. Sometimes even the guest stars can't help but cry it out as part of the experience, but who can blame them when the whole premise is giving back to people who touched their lives?

It’ll be nice to see Halle Berry on TV again, considering she hasn’t actually been on a show since 2017’s Drop the Mic when she competed against James Corden, although she did work behind-the-scenes on BET’s comedy Boomerang in 2019, where she served as executive producer. On Monday’s Celebrity IOU, the actress will give her fifth-grade teacher’s home in Ohio a makeover, so it will definitely be an episode you won’t want to miss.

Don’t miss “demo dame” Halle Berry on the next episode of Celebrity IOU, airing on Monday, June 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV! Be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to catch.