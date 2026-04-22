Hassie Harrison Is Gonna Go Ahead And Agree To Disagree With Stephen Amell Over One Beach-Related Baywatch Comment

The upcoming Baywatch reboot has begun filming, and the excitement is definitely building, especially since it might be coming on the 2026 TV schedule. There have been some photos leaked from production, which is taking place on Venice Beach, and the new cast is looking as good as ever in the iconic red swimsuits. They’re also already bantering like old friends, and Hassie Harrison had to agree to disagree with Stephen Amell over a beach-related comment he made.

Baywatch kicked off filming in March, and from the looks of the photos, there will be a lot of running, slow-motion running, and saving lives, true to the original series. Even though some photos have leaked, some of the cast have been sharing their own from set, including Amell, who plays Captain Hobie Buchannon, son of David Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannon. He shared a photo on Instagram from the beach, presumably in between takes, seemingly trying to convince himself and his followers just how the water feels:

Anyone who has swum in the ocean knows that the water can certainly be unpredictable and often cold, especially during this time of year. Harrison, who portrays Nat, a former Olympic athlete who is now a lifeguard and Hobie’s closest friend and loyal right hand, made sure to take to the comments to share her own opinion on the water’s temperature. And she seems to love to agree to disagree with her co-star:

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It sure ain’t!! 😂

Considering Harrison and Amell’s characters are close, it would only make sense for the actors to build on that chemistry. And what better way to build a bond than by bantering? The water may be cold, but it looks like things are just heating up on the set of Baywatch. At least the cold is going to be worth it, and it just shows how committed the cast is.

Since production only started a month ago, this series will likely be filming for quite some time, meaning that if the cast isn’t used to the water by now, they are going to have to figure out how to be. There has to be a point where they don’t even feel the cold whenever they’re in the water, but it seems like that has not happened yet...at least for Amell and Harrison.

Meanwhile, it hasn’t been confirmed when the new Baywatch reboot will premiere, but since the show’s gotten off the ground, it’s possible more information will be announced soon. The series has been in the works for a long time and was officially ordered to series in September for the 2026-2027 season. So if not later this year, then the new show will definitely premiere early next year. The wait will be worth it. For now, fans can watch the original Baywatch with an Amazon Prime subscription.