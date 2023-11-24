Okay, I Rewatched Good Luck Charlie And I Need To Say -- It's Time For A Reboot

I will come out and say it – I think it's time we got a Good Luck Charlie reboot.

For those who know me and those who don't, I was a part of the Disney Channel generation. While I did spend plenty of time watching Nickelodeon and enjoying all those shows, from iCarly (which I was excited for the reboot ) to the best episodes of Spongebob Squarepants , I'll openly admit that I had a deeper connection to the shows on the Disney Channel. One of those shows was Good Luck Charlie.

The series mainly followed Teddy Duncan as she recorded video blogs – or vlogs – for her baby sister filled with advice for her to watch when she got older. Of course, as any Disney Channel show goes, we get into the B plot and experience plenty of shenanigans from the rest of the cast.

But it's been nearly ten years since the show ended in 2014, and believe it or not, I think it's the perfect time to do a reboot after rewatching the series. While I usually wouldn't be so quick to define any reboot these days (since we are filled to the brim with them like the planned Harry Potter reboot ), I think Good Luck Charlie could have a fantastic reboot – and here are the reasons why.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Some Of The Cast Still Keeps In Touch

While most new reboots that are coming out include a new cast – such as the reboot of the Percy Jackson & the Olympians cast on Disney+ – I think I'd like for the cast to stay relatively the same for this show because it wouldn't be Good Luck Charlie without the characters we know and love.

The Best Disney+ Original Shows To Watch (Image credit: Disney+) If you like Disney, here are some of the best Disney+ shows to watch right now.

But the main reason is that some of the show's cast still keep in touch in real life. Literally in October 2023, a video went viral on TikTok of Bradley Steven Perry (who played Gabe in the show) surprising Eric Allan Kramer (who played Bob Duncan) with Mia Talerico – the titular character, who is now all grown up and in high school.

It's always sweet to see cast members still come together years after the series has come to an end, and this reunion was what made me realize that a reboot for this show, with this same cast, could happen.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Mia Talerico Is Old Enough To Begin High School, Just Like Teddy Was

As mentioned before, Mia Talerico was a literal baby when she was cast in Good Luck Charlie. There are plenty of child TV stars that we all know and love, but Mia was one that I watched grow up from a baby into a toddler who made the cutest faces. And now, she's the same age Teddy was when the show began.

It's almost hard to remember how much time has passed since the show's end, but it makes sense that she would be that old – it only makes me realize just how old I am. But that's beside the point.

This is the perfect time to bring Talerico back as Charlie and have her take over the role that Teddy once filled.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

The Reboot Could Entail Charlie Watching Teddy's Old Tapes

While I don't think that Charlie could start recording videos for her younger siblings – as at the time of Good Luck Charlie ending, she only has a younger brother who would probably be in middle school at this point – I do think her watching Teddy's tapes would be perfect.

Think of any coming-of-age movie or younger kid TV show. There are always instances that kids go through where they can use particular advice from people, but sometimes, they aren't always around or don't have someone in their lives that they feel comfortable speaking to.

But in the case of Charlie, she has Teddy and her videos. If she goes through a breakup, her friends drive her crazy, or she's having trouble with school or trying to learn how to survive with a younger brother, the videos are right there for her to see. It would be the perfect way to bring her story back around.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

And Then We Could Also See The Sibling Dynamic Between Charlie And Toby

As mentioned above, Charlie does have a younger sibling, Toby. He was the last known Duncan sibling that we saw in the show. If a reboot did go forward, maybe Bob and Amy would have more kids, but for now, Toby is the youngest here.

One of my favorite parts of Good Luck Charlie was witnessing the dynamic between Teddy and her siblings – PJ and Gabe, the eldest and youngest brother (before Toby). There is something about any sibling rivalry or relationship that automatically makes for good television, and that's the case here wholly.

While Teddy would most likely be an adult now and off doing her own thing, Gabe might still be close to home, so there's the older brother dynamic. But I'd be more interested to see how Charlie and Toby would interact, being the youngest siblings, and if it would be similar to how Teddy and her brother were.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

And Let's Be Honest – Bob And Amy Were Some Of The Best Disney Channel Parents, And We Need To See Them Again

Let me say that Jerry and Theresa from the hilarious Wizards of Waverly Place (which is still just as funny now as an adult – and, honesty, needs its reunion /reboot) are my favorite Disney parents. However, Bob and Amy are a close second.

These two were the most realistic Disney parents out there, and I would kill to see them again in any shape or form. They weren't perfect by any means and had some unconventional ways to raise their kids, but there was no doubt that they loved and fought for each other every day to ensure they were doing okay at the end of the day.

They are so funny, and it's that undying devotion that these two had for each other, no matter how ridiculous they could get, that made this Disney couple that much better.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

And The Older Cast Members Could Come Back For Special Cast Appearances

While plenty of cast members could return for regular appearances, I could see the other cast members making more minor guest appearances. For example, Bridget Mendler hasn't acted in some time since she's enrolled in Harvard Law School and MIT , and her latest acting credit was back in 2019. But she maybe she'd still be able to make a guest appearance as Teddy as well.

The same goes for Jason Dolley, who was still acting as of 2020 and could reappear as PJ if the story allows. I could see them returning for special holiday episodes or something where Teddy could give Charlie even more advice.