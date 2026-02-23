Johnny Weir And Martha Stewart Showed Off The Insane Amount Of Luggage They Brought To The Olympics, And It Boggles My Mind

One of my favorite things to come out of the 2026 Winter Olympics had to be the TikToks featuring athletes figure out how and what to pack. There were so many suitcases, garment bags and duffel bags involved for most of these young folks, but it also holds true for the on-air personalities and celebrity attendees at the events. In fact, I don’t envy the airlines that had to deal with all these extra bags during the Milan Cortina flights in recent weeks.

When I say extra bags, I mean extra. Both Johnny Weir, who wore a different, and finely tailored look to every figure skating event over the past several weeks, and Martha Stewart, who served as an NBC special correspondent alongside her pal Snoop Dogg, went hard in the fashion paint. Both of them showed off the luggage they brought as the games were winding down. Here’s Martha noting that Weir and maybe even Snoop brought more than she did!

A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48)

And here’s Johnny Weird literally lying down on the large number of suitcases he brought with him to Italy.

A post shared by JOHNNY WEIR (@johnnygweir)

As you’ll note from the last point, airline baggage fees weren’t the main point of concern. Johnny was worried about fitting all of his stuff in the literal car back and forth from the airport. The whole thing honestly makes me feel even more for the poor figure skating choreographer who had to bring gear for 13 different countries.

Fellow figure skating Olympian Danny O’Shea pirouetted into Weir’s comments section to joke that maybe he hadn’t brought enough luggage with him, writing, “You’re not bringing enough honestly…” Weir joked back that he was “learning restraint,” with O’Shea calling that “a talent” he “hadn’t mastered yet. In fairness, O’Shea’s a tall dude and his clothing likely takes up a bit of space. But bringing more than Johnny Weir is a wild move.

Between all the US gear, the comfy clothes, and in Johnny Weir’s case, the many, many suit jackets, I can see why there was a lot for him and Martha Stewart to pack. What's crazy to think about is the fact they didn't also have all the athletic gear the many athletes did. I'm shuddering just thinking about what the hockey bags looked like for the U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning teams.

How many sticks is a normal number of sticks? These are the things that keep me up at night.

During the figure skating Exhibition Gala that aired on NBC and for those with a Peacock subscription over the weekend, one extremely memorable moment came when Lee Hae-in skated to K-Pop demon hunters. To start the dance, she wore a long robe and a stiff black hat. What stood out to me, though, was not the costume but Johnny Weir telling Tara Lipinski they needed to find out how she’d managed to pack the large hat!

Weir's figure skating commentary was a highlight of the 2026 Winter Olympics, and so were his celebrity fashion moments. I'm so sad it'll be four more years until we get to see him, Terry Gannon, and Tara Lipinski take the reins during primetime again. At least we can still watch The Traitors Season 4....