Adam Rippon Explained What’s Really Happening To All Those Condoms At The Olympic Village

The Olympic Village ran out of condoms earlier this week, which has inspired another round of public fascination about how busy the athletes are getting when they’re not competing for medals. The 2,800 Olympians have apparently already gone through 10,000 this year. That would mean they’re each, on average, having a good time at least three times, which is quite impressive given they’ve barely been there a week. At least that’s what it would mean if all of the condoms were being used for their intended purposes, but not so fast.

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, who won a bronze medal in 2018 and broke out as a fun pop culture figure and later won Dancing With The Stars, said he found a bowl of condoms in the medical tent and dumped them into his bag. Here's a quote from his Instagram...

In my mind, it was this lavish experience, but it was just a basket filled with condoms that said in Korean ‘generic condom.’ No Olympic rings. No fanfare. No frills…. I gave those to my friends as souvenirs.

He’s not the only one with the same story too. Mailitiana Clerc, a skier who has represented Madagascar at three Olympics, spoke about the disappearing condoms at a recent press conference. She said some are being used for their intended purpose, but a lot of them are being taken by athletes to give as gifts. Here’s part of her quote, per CBS News…

I already know that a lot of people are using some condoms or just taking them to give to their friends outside of the Olympics because it's a kind of gift for them

The Summer Olympics typically have somewhere in the neighborhood of 10,000 athletes competing. During the most recent games in Paris, athletes reportedly went through 300,000 condoms during the two weeks or so they were there. Obviously there were plenty of people taking condoms as souvenirs there too, though it’s worth noting they’re definitely not all just souvenirs.

Clerc said in her quote people are “using some condoms,” and there have been plenty of athletes who have talked openly about the amount of sex that goes on in the Olympic Village. Athletes get done with their events and often have plenty of time afterwards to hang out and mingle. Given there are literally thousands of world class athletes in top shape within walking distance of each other, it’s not a surprise that plenty of sex does happen. They started giving out the condoms for a reason, and it had nothing to do with assuming people would take them as gifts.

Regardless, it’s been a delight to watch the Olympics so far. There’s been plenty of world class competitions and also more than enough goofy viral moments with broken medals and double take worthy new sports. These athletes bring so much joy to the world; so, if that price of that is letting them take a few condoms home to their friends, it’s worth it.