One 90 Day Fiancé Couple Is Likely Divorcing Following Domestic Assault Charges And Cheating Scandal

With the second part of its Tell All special having concluded on Sunday night, 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is officially over for its various couples , though the reverberations coming out of the scandalous and calamitous season likely won’t be dissipating immediately. Emily Bieberly can attest to that , and it also appears to be especially true for relatively recent newlyweds Mohamed Abdelhamed and Yve Arellano, whose relationship is already reportedly coming to an abrupt end in the aftermath of not only Mohamed’s text-cheating admissions on TV, but also domestic assault charges laid against Yve.

Let’s lay out how this situation escalated quickly as 90 Day Fiancé’s ninth season was coming to a close.

The Tell-All Special Confession

By and large, 90 Day Fiancé’s final pair of conversational episodes went by as smoothly as could be for Mohamed and Yve (though the same couldn’t be said for the angst-ridden Jibri Bell ). He’d popped the big question to her only a few episodes prior, as rumors spread off-screen saying they weren’t together anymore . But expectations went out the window when the TLC special provided an update that came about after the Tell All was filmed, in which Mohamed was revealed to have been texting with at least one other woman behind Yve’s back.

Yve discovered the texts, and said she also saw phone calls logged, as well as not-exactly-appropriate pictures being shared. In some of the more damning texts, Mohamed implies that he would be finding an attorney to divorce Yve as soon as his green card situation is handled. In another, he tells the woman he would keep her in bed “for days.”

Here’s how Yve expressed herself on Instagram Stories after the news spread and she started getting feedback from fans online:

Thank you ladies for sharing your stories of infidelity, heartaches, & pain.Obviously, we are not alone. Why commitment for some isn’t a commitment. There’s lots of healing that needs to happen in this world on so many levels. If you don’t want to be exclusive just say so, so people can make their own informed decisions.

For all the apparent proof laid out against him, Mohamed tearfully admitted that he’d met a nice woman online, but said he eventually used his marriage as the reason to tell her to stop texting him, claiming he was still in love with Yve. He said he realized what he did was wrong, and that he promised Yve it wouldn’t ever happen again. At this point, it’s unclear if that remained true.

The Domestic Abuse Charges

In the week prior to Part 2 of 90 Day Fiancé’s Tell All special, on August 15, Yve Arellano was contacted by the Albuquerque Police Department and was charged with “battery and assault against a household member,” as it allegedly connected to an incident of domestic violence, according to People . Yve, who is 23 years older than Mohamed, is denying any wrongdoing in regards to the charges.

In the days after the charges being laid out, Yve’s representative Dominique Enchinton had this to say in her client’s defense, via ET :

What Mohamed did is he created these false accusations so that just in case Yve wasn't going to stick around he would have a backup plan which was the U-Visa. That way, he would stay in the U.S. and not get deported. There is no proof of Mohamed’s domestic violence allegations against Yve. From my understanding, there is footage from Yve’s home that night, and there isn't really anything that came of it. It’s just a really strange scenario.

Given the fact that Yve wasn't formally arrested, there aren't many other facts to go on regarding the domestic violence allegations. It is noted that she's expected to appear in court for a hearing on September 6. And it's likely the former couple will be appearing in court (or another government building) in the near future to handle their divorce situation.

Yve And Mohamed Are Likely Getting Divorced

While it's always unfortunate anytime a 90 Day Fiancé couple breaks up, sometimes such outcomes just can't be avoided, especially when there are already apparent issues that don't just seem like they were dramatized for TV purposes. When asked about how things will probably shake out at this point, Yve's rep pointed to a legal parting of ways as the most probable next step, though their current legal situation may hinder how smoothly things play out. Dominique Enchinton told ET:

It will most likely be a divorce. That’s most likely what it is looking to now. However, because now, he is bringing up all these false accusations and allegations, the timeline of when that is going to happen varies.

Sharing that she and Yve will be working with an all-female legal squad going forward, with an immigration attorney in the mix, since the rep believes that Mohamed Abdelhamed's core intentions were specifically aimed at attaining a green card to stay in the country. Enchinton says that it's "ridiculous" for Yve to go through such a process, but that it will serve to set an example for others in similar situations that such acts cannot go unpunished within a marriage.

For his part, Mohamed has largely kept mum, but did share a reaction to the turmoil on his Instagram Stories on August 22, explaining why he wasn't sharing more about it.

A lot of people asking, why I’m not saying my part of the story. That’s because I was trying my best to end my relationship with respect, that’s all.

Barring anything major happening in the coming weeks, 90 Day Fiancé fans will likely next hear more about Yve and Mohamed's current status whenever her hearing takes place on September 6. In the meantime, here's hoping all involved can maintain cool heads and keep the peace, since Angela Deem and Big Ed are heading back to the small screen soon, so peace will be something of a luxury.