90 Day Fiancé's Emily Bieberly Accused Of Drinking While Pregnant, And TLC Responded

A 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 cast member is facing some shocking allegations, shortly after fans saw her latest marriage scenes. Emily Bieberly is being accused by fans of drinking during her wedding, at which time she was knowingly pregnant with her second child. Now that the accusations have made their way around the internet, TLC has responded.

Those keeping up with Season 9 might remember that Emily had an elaborate plan for keeping her parents in the dark about her second pregnancy (and fans later learned the full story of why that was so important ). She stated that she intended to drink non-alcoholic beverages during the rehearsal dinner and wedding, but viewers had their suspicions when viewing the scenes that she was actually drinking alcohol.

Fans referenced footage of Emily drinking from champagne flutes with other guests during the reception and a confessional segment taken during the reception in which she seemed a little off. HotSeatMag.com reported that TLC has commented on the situation and stated that they’re taking the concerns of fans seriously:

We're currently assessing the situation, We'll be acting accordingly at the right time.

Fans are also looking at a video of Emily from her husband, Kobe Blaise, which shows her in a limo with the wedding party pouring a drink from a bottle and handing the bottle off. Check out the video below, and see Emily in the middle:

A post shared by kobe_blaise (@kobe_blaise) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

At this point, it’s important to note that none of this footage provides definitive evidence of anything. Considering that in this video we can’t see the labels or know with certainty what’s in the bottles, it can’t be said whether the drinks are alcoholic or non-alcoholic. Regardless, it seems like there’s enough there for TLC to want to investigate the situation and get to the bottom of things.

As for Emily, she popped on Instagram Stories to seemingly respond to the allegations. She maintained that she wasn’t actually drinking, and added that she was also suffering from morning sickness on the big day:

So, I would like to say on our wedding day I was so sick. Like, I was soooo sick just because of the pregnancy. And, the day after, everyone–I was fake drinking non-alcoholic alcohol– everyone was like, ‘Oh my God are you like so hungover?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah I’m so hungover,’ but really I was so, so, so, sick with morning sickness. It was awful.

Should 90 Day Fiancé find any wrongdoing, it’s unclear at this time what action would be taken. We already know thanks to pictures that Kobe and Emily participated in the tell-all specials, and even brought their second child with them. It’s possible that they’ll be banned from future appearances like Alina Kozhevnikova if anything comes of it, but it’s best not to assume anything at this point. We can only wait for more details and see if this ends up being another controversy for the TLC franchise, or if fans are just running a bit wild with speculation as they have in the past.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. With the tell-all nearly here, now might be a time to check out what other new shows are airing in the coming weeks, or look up the amazing all-star cast that Happily Ever After? has planned for its upcoming season.