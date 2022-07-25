Following 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Proposal, Recent Photo Has Fans Questioning If One Couple Is Still Together

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “Last Sip Single.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is barreling towards the end of Season 9, and we’re finally seeing the couples gearing up for their big impending ceremonies. Viewers even witnessed a marriage proposal in the latest episode, but after seeing Yve Arellano say yes to Mohamed Abdelhamed popping the big question, fans became all the more curious about a photo that surfaced online that fueled speculation that the couple may no longer be together. Such is life for a dedicated 90 Day Fiancé fan.

Questions have been floating around all season long regarding whether or not Yve and Mohamed are still a couple , and those inquiries were most definitely present after an eyebrow-raising photo popped up on Reddit . One user posted a picture that a fan took with Yve at a Selena-themed night at a bar in Albequerque, with the person in the picture noting that Mohamed was nowhere to be found, as another man is standing behind the reality star. Understandably, the photo has sparked some confusion, with fans wondering what’s going on.

There is all sorts of speculation regarding this new imagery. Some have guessed that the man behind Yve is a new boyfriend, with others pointing out that it's possible/likely the guy was there with the fan in the photo, and posed behind the 90 Day Fiancé cast member because he was taller. The more important thing here, though, is that Mohamed wasn’t at the bar at all, though is that really enough to suggest the two are finished?

90 Day Fiancé couples are often spotted out together in the wild before episodes have confirmed their relationship statuses, so fans might indeed find it weird to see Yve and Mohamed not together at the bar. With that said, married couples obviously do things separately all the time, and it’s certainly possible that, as a strict Muslim, Mohamed wasn't all about going to a bar to celebrate the musical icon Selena.

Another thing to consider is that Yve's son Tharan has special needs and requires supervision. So it’s believable to think that Yve had a night out at a bar while Mohamed stayed at home with Tharan for the night. There are many other possibilities that could explain this specific scenario, though people seem to really be into the idea that she's dating someone new.

Yve and Mohamed haven’t had an easy go of it in 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, and it's clear that miscommunication is a big issue. Yve wanted Mohamed to stay at home with Theran while she could continue to work, while Mohamed saw himself geting back on the job front as soon as possible once his green card and work permit were approved. Additionally, Mohamed seemed to think Yve would adhere to Islamic customs and traditions and has thus tried to restrict many things in Yve's life, from her clothing choices to the people she surrounds herself with. The latest episodes have solidified their incompatible culture clash, making it easier to buy into the idea that they didn’t get married, regardless of her proposal acceptance.

With that said, couples like Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre overcame major culture shock moments to remain together, and there are many 90 Day Fiancé couples who got married before ultimately deciding they were incompatible and going their separate ways. That is to say, we might see Yve and Mohamed tie the knot in the final episodes of 90 Day Fiancé, with a potential break-up occurring at a later date. 2022 seems to be a year for couples in the franchise splitting, with Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett breaking up and Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa separated , so all bets are off for everyone else.