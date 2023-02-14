One Married 90 Day Fiancé Star Is Possibly In Danger Of Deportation

Deportation is always a scary possibility for any 90 Day Fiancé couple, as Happily Ever After? Season 7 recently showcased with Andrei and Libby Castravet. Following that televised drama, one married cast member recently revealed that she's now in danger of deportation thanks to some trouble with her visa status. Julia Trubkina, the wife of Brandon Gibbs, could now potentially be sent back to Russia after her visa's expiration.

Julia Trubkina shared a video to Instagram recently and paired it with some very troubling news. The 90 Day Fiancé cast member shared that her visa expired in December of 2022, and they don't have any further answers as to why that happened:

Julia Trubkina's expired visa presents a big potential problem for her and husband Brandon Gibbs. There are a lot of nuances to various visas and procedures, but there is a possibility that Trubkina might have to go back to her home country of Russia and won't be able to return until she's able to get a new visa. ActionBail.com stated that Julia could remain in the United States for up to 180 days past expiration before returning home to get a new visa, but any longer could result in a ban of re-entry for up to three years minimum.

With all of that being said, it does seem like there's a solution to Julia's complicated problem. Immigrationhelp.org notes that the immigrant spouse of a United States citizen can apply for a green card, even if they have an expired or overstayed visa. Seeing as Julia and Brandon are legally married, it appears she could simply apply for her green card and maybe even stay in the United States while the process goes on. That doesn't make the situation any less frightening, given all that can happen, but at least there does seem to be a solution.

Julia Trubkina is not the first 90 Day Fiancé cast member to face issues with potential deportation. Andrei Castravet had some issues recently with his green card and feared he and Libby would have to move to Moldova. So far, things seem to be good for Andrei and he's still in the United States, even if he has even less trust of Libby's family and believes one of them reported him to immigration.

Additionally, Larissa Santos Lima faced deportation after various arrests following her failed marriage to Colt Johnson, as well as other incidents dating as far back as 2018. Larissa is still living in the United States and calling out 90 Day Fiancé when she gets the chance. Julia's only publicly known controversies have come via an on-and-off feud with Yara Dufren and taking a picture of Brandon Gibbs as the Elf on the Shelf.

One would think Julia might not want to advertise her visa status to the masses, though that might be happening for a reason. It's possible that Julia is drumming up fan interest in her and Brandon's lives in hopes of appearing on another season of a 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. It's certainly a story I'd love to see a resolution to, as Brandon and Julia have been one of the more positive couples of the past few years.

For now, Julia and Brandon's potential television journey will have to wait as 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It's one of many entertaining shows getting the year off to a great start, but be sure to check out our 2023 TV schedule for even more great shows to watch.