Fans Found Out Harry Styles Ran A Marathon In Sub 3 Hours, And The First Comment Is Priceless

Harry Styles has been keeping plenty busy these days, and it’s not just with music. The former One Direction member and music superstar has been furthering his acting career and has at least one project in the works. He has also been making headlines due to his love life, as he's now reportedly linked to Zoë Kravitz, but that’s not all. Fans are just finding out Styles completed a marathon, and they have some pretty hilarious reactions. However, the first comment under a post featuring video footage is absolute gold.

Over the weekend, Styles ran the 2025 Berlin Marathon, and he didn’t just run it — he absolutely crushed it. Apparently, the singer’s time came in under three hours, which is pretty impressive given the fact that he’s not a professional. Under a video of Styles running in the marathon posted to Instagram by popular user deuxmoi, fans were in a frenzy. The top comment from user cadence_cameron_ might just be my favorite, though, because it's both clever and simple:

It’s easy, he just has to run in one direction.

Can someone get this fan a trophy that reads "Best Pun of the Month" please? I’m sure this is not the first One Direction comment made in reference to going in an actual direction that someone has made but, in this case, such a barb is too perfect. That’s also not the only funny sentiment someone can find in the comments section either. That's because so many people made jokes, while also expressing their pride over Styles' achievement. Check some out, and I dare you not to at least chuckle:

He’s not working 9-5s, doesn’t have kids and can train in the mornings while having plenty of time in the evening to continue his artistic work… - vgallert

Sub 3 is an amazing time! It's very difficult to achieve. - timoho19

No, but he's really in his runner era isn't he? - gabifgt

Doing everything but making an album. - kianatalks

Under a 7 minute mile…. Impressive!!! - harryismygrapejuice

According to TMZ, Styles finished the race, which is 26.2 miles, in 1:59:13, running at an average pace of 6:50 per mile. I’ve heard of celebrities having side quests, but putting in time for a marathon is quite the endeavor. It wouldn’t surprise me if Styles were to run more to beat his already highly impressive time. That being said, spending years running around on stage, singing, dancing, and rehearsing can probably feel like a marathon at times. Of course, an actual marathon is a lot more challenging, but Styles seemed to have done it with ease.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles is from the first celebrity to complete in a marathon. Earlier this year, Outlander star Sam Heughan set a personal milestone by running the London Marathon just days before his 45th birthday and also raising money for blood cancer awareness. Ashton Kutcher ran the New York Marathon years ago with police detail in tow, while former GMA3 hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ran the NY Marathon as well.

Considering Harry Styles' race time, I would imagine that he put in work to train for that marathon. Quite frankly, it's exciting to see how well he did in the Berlin Marathon, and I'm now wondering what other marathons the Dunkirk alum might take on next. Should he participate in more, let's hope the funny jokes keep on coming from fans.