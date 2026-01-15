Harry Styles Reveals His New Album Title And Release Date, And Fans Are Freaking Out
This is not a drill!
I am of the generation that grew up obsessed with One Direction and followed their career from X Factor on. I also keep up with the guys’ solo careers, and I’ve waited years for Harry Styles to announce his fourth album. So, you can understand why I write this story with so much enthusiasm, because Harry Styles just announced his fourth album! I’m, obviously, not the only one freaking out about this either; fans are also losing their minds over the reveal of the project’s cover, release date and title.
After a whole lot of speculation and waiting, Harry Styles announced his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. on Instagram. He also revealed that the project will be released on March 6. To add even more reason to be excited, he dropped the album cover too, which you can see below:
This news comes nearly four years after the release of his last album, Harry’s House. Before that 2022 project, he dropped Fine Line in 2019 and his self-titled album in 2017. So, it’s safe to say, this has been a long time coming.
To put that statement into perspective, since 2022, Taylor Swift has released five albums, including two re-recordings and her latest project, The Life of a Showgirl. So, needless to say, I was getting antsy for more music from Harry Styles, seeing as my other favorite artists dropped new music year after year.
Anyway, all this is to say, the announcement of Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. has fans feeling all kinds of ways. They made that clear in the comments of Styles’ post too, writing things like:
- IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONEEEEE -_sararaas
- OH MY GODDDD -hannah.kleinnn
- March cannot come soon enough 😍🕺🏻-silverstonecircuit
- I prayed for times like these -nidchirayath
- Good luck everyone I’m about to become so annoying ❤️ -amitliani
- THE AMOUNT OF EXCITEMENT I HAVE RN OMG I LOVE U HARRY😭😭❤️❤️ -sophxstrun.3
- WHEN WE NEEDED YOU MOST -kyliedsimmons
Really, the all-caps reactions are so valid. This is crazy, exciting news. For the last couple of years, Harry Styles has kept a very low profile. We really only heard about him every once in a while. For example, in 2025, there were some dating rumors going around about him and Zoë Kravitz, with reports occasionally popping up about how their relationship was holding up. Oh, and he ran a marathon.
He was also among the many who paid tribute to Liam Payne following his death in 2024. In fact, Styles' most recent Instagram post before he made his album announcement was about the late One Direction member.
Outside of things like the aforementioned events, we haven’t heard much from Styles. The last stop of Love on Tour happened in July of 2023, and as I stated, he hasn’t released an album since 2022. So, yeah, it’s insanely big news that he’s finally dropping new music in 2026.
So, everybody get ready, Harry Styles is back, and he’s returned with a bunch of new songs that will be released on March 6!
