One Tree Hill’s Jana Kramer Finally Reveals Why She Didn’t Return For The Series Finale, And The Reason Bums Me Out
It's such a disappointment.
One Tree Hill is one of those projects that dominated the early 2000s teen drama era (even if it went on for a bit too long), and it launched the careers of numerous stars, including country crooner Jana Kramer. However, while she played a big part as actress and singer Alex Dupré in the final seasons, she was absent from the series finale. Now, she is finally sharing why she wasn't there, and the reason is a bummer.
Kramer joined the One Tree Hill cast at the beginning of Season 7 in 2009, and even though Alex was a complete diva at first as the new face of Clothes Over Bros, she gradually came around after spending more time in Tree Hill. But as Alex started branching out into music, so did Kramer. Via People, she revealed during the Drama Queens Podcast wrap party that she had to put her focus on music rather than the show, and it’s why she couldn’t make it for the final episode:
Fans last saw Alex in Season 9, Episode 2, as she went on a national tour. It’s likely many viewers had hoped to see her again before the end, but unfortunately, that was not the case. Knowing that Kramer wanted to return, but she couldn’t because of her label, even despite the fact that the guys were able to do both, is disappointing. And it’s more disappointing knowing that Alex didn’t really get a proper conclusion, which is all that The Masked Singer contestant wanted:
Since Hilarie Burton-Morgan and Sophia Bush are developing a new OTH sequel series, perhaps fans can still get a proper wrap-up for Alex. The show has not officially been ordered to series by Netflix, and it’s unknown if anyone else will be returning for the revival. But it’s possible that if Kramer isn’t busy and her schedule is open when production begins, perhaps we’ll finally get Alex back, and fans will be able to see what she’s been up to after all these years.
At the very least, Kramer still seems to be close to her OTH pals. If it wasn’t evident by her appearance at the Drama Queens wrap party, she’s done a couple of episodes of the rewatch podcast, which was hosted by Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Robert Buckley for the latter half of the series rewatch.
Disney+ + Hulu Bundle: From $12.99 A Month
If you are looking for nostalgia, this bundle lets you watch everything from One Tree Hill to High School Musical. If you want the latest projects from Marvel, Star Wars and FX, you'll have that too with this deal. So, I'd say it's worth the $12.99 per month.
What would have happened to Alex had Kramer stayed on through the end of the series is unknown. She had gone through a lot, personally and professionally, so it would have been nice to see her for the remainder of OTH. But with the sequel series on the way, I know I'm hoping to see more of Alex Dupré in the near future. For now, we will have to settle for watching the original series with a Hulu subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.