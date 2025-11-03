Kyle Richards Teases Her Exit From RHOBH (But I Hope It’s Not Anytime Soon)
Not the OG Of Beverly Hills!
Over the years the Real Housewives franchise has grown into a behemoth, including some of the best reality shows of all time. That property, which is streaming with a Peacock subscription, started with just a few cities, including Beverly Hills. The last standing OG from that show Kyle Richards recently teased her departure, and I really hope it isn't going to happen anytime soon. I need more of the child actress turned reality TV star!
The Bravolebrity has taken some exciting acting roles lately, including Richards' appearance on The Lincoln Lawyer and the last two Halloween movies. But she's still known for her long tenure on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which has documented her family and marriage issues for the world to see. During a conversation with People, she addressed leaving the long-running show, saying:
Say it ain't so! While Richards is already confirmed to appear in the upcoming 15th season of RHOBH, it sounds like the actress/reality TV star isn't a guarantee for Season 16. We'll just have to see what goes down when she returns to Bravo, and if the drama in the forthcoming season inspires her to stay or leave.
The past few season have been intense for Kyle, so I would understand if she's thinking about leaving. She and Mauricio Umansky announced their separation, and rumors swirled about her relationship with singer Morgan Wade. And that's not even counting other major fallouts from the show such as her former friendship with Lisa Vanderpump and drama with sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton.
As previously mentioned, Richards is the only original cast member of RHOBH that's still on the show, lasting all 15 season so far. This is quite a distinction, one she shares with fellow Housewives like New Jersey's Teresa Giudice. In the same interview, Kyle spoke about the times she's considered leaving the show, offering:
With her kids grown and her separation from Mauricio showing no signs of slowing down, Kyle Richards' life is wide open. And as such, it would make sense if she decided to depart RHOBH and have some much-needed privacy. Even if fans like me don't want to see her go.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is streaming in its entirety on Peacock, and Season 15 is expected to premiere December 15th as part of the 2025 TV schedule.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
