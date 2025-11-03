Kyle Richards Teases Her Exit From RHOBH (But I Hope It’s Not Anytime Soon)

Over the years the Real Housewives franchise has grown into a behemoth, including some of the best reality shows of all time. That property, which is streaming with a Peacock subscription, started with just a few cities, including Beverly Hills. The last standing OG from that show Kyle Richards recently teased her departure, and I really hope it isn't going to happen anytime soon. I need more of the child actress turned reality TV star!

The Bravolebrity has taken some exciting acting roles lately, including Richards' appearance on The Lincoln Lawyer and the last two Halloween movies. But she's still known for her long tenure on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which has documented her family and marriage issues for the world to see. During a conversation with People, she addressed leaving the long-running show, saying:

Listen, that day obviously will come. It's been a long time. Fifteen years. It really is. It’s a long time. I don't know how long this can go on, how long I can go on for.

Say it ain't so! While Richards is already confirmed to appear in the upcoming 15th season of RHOBH, it sounds like the actress/reality TV star isn't a guarantee for Season 16. We'll just have to see what goes down when she returns to Bravo, and if the drama in the forthcoming season inspires her to stay or leave.

The past few season have been intense for Kyle, so I would understand if she's thinking about leaving. She and Mauricio Umansky announced their separation, and rumors swirled about her relationship with singer Morgan Wade. And that's not even counting other major fallouts from the show such as her former friendship with Lisa Vanderpump and drama with sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Real Housewives franchise is streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

As previously mentioned, Richards is the only original cast member of RHOBH that's still on the show, lasting all 15 season so far. This is quite a distinction, one she shares with fellow Housewives like New Jersey's Teresa Giudice. In the same interview, Kyle spoke about the times she's considered leaving the show, offering:

There have been different times, season 5, I think maybe even before. I can think of a number of seasons where I almost walked away. But 15 years is a long time, and there's things I want to do, and it takes up a lot of time. And [my youngest daughter] Portia is going to college, so who knows.

With her kids grown and her separation from Mauricio showing no signs of slowing down, Kyle Richards' life is wide open. And as such, it would make sense if she decided to depart RHOBH and have some much-needed privacy. Even if fans like me don't want to see her go.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is streaming in its entirety on Peacock, and Season 15 is expected to premiere December 15th as part of the 2025 TV schedule.