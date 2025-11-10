Someone Asked Alexandra Daddario What Her White Lotus Character Is Up To, And I Love That She’s Thought About It

Over teh years a number of HBO shows got the world talking, and Mike White's The White Lotus is definitely in that category. The Emmy-winning series (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) is a quintessential water cooler show, starting back with its first season. That entry featured Alexandra Daddario as Rachel, and she recently mused about what happened to her character since we last saw her.

The White Lotus' Season 1 finale featured a surprising character death, but also featured a not-so-happy ending for Rachel. After struggling with her new husband (Jake Lacy) all season, she ultimately decided to stay with him. While speaking with People, Daddario spoke about what she thinks happened with that couple, saying:

In my mind she stayed with him. And what does that look like four years down the road? And did they have kids? There's a lot of directions that could go in. I do think about her as a character, and it makes me sad to think that she's still out there in the creative ether with him.

Ouch. Throughout the whole season Rachel tried to get her husband Shane to value her perspective, including her career ambitions. Daddario is still bummed by her character's ending, and is left wondering what came of the couple in the years since. Have they had kids? Did Rachel abandon her journalistic dreams entirely? There's a ton of question and possibilities if/when the Baywatch actress returns to the HBO series.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home for The White Lotus. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

The White Lotus is an anthology series, with a new location and new characters introduced each season. But Mike White has brought back returning players as well; Season 2 also featured Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya Mcquoid while Season 3 saw the return of Natasha Rothwell's Belinda.

As such, seeing Daddario return as Rachel doesn't seem out of the realm of possibilities. The actress seems interested in finding out what happened to her character, saying:

I would be very curious to see what he thinks she’s up to.

Same, though. I was really hoping that Rachel would leave Shane while watching The White Lotus Season 1. But ultimately she chose to stay with her husband, including all the comfort that comes with his money. I'd assume she'd be pretty miserable in that relationship, but who knows? Maybe Mike White would flip the script and find find her happier than ever.

Fans are wondering about where The White Lotus Season 4 might be set, given that we are in a different location every season. Daddario was asked where she'd like to return as Rachel, and said:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's a lot of places in the world I want to go that I haven't been, but I would be more interested in what this story was. Portugal's very in right now.

We'll just have to wait and see what location Mike White is focusing his series on next, and if he'll be bringing back any returning characters. The show is wildly popular, so I assume that plenty of actors would like to pop back up, including Alexandra Daddario.

The first three season of The White Lotus are streaming now on HBO Max. We'll have to wait and see when it returns, but fans are hoping the next season will be part of the 2026 TV schedule.