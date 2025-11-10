Someone Asked Alexandra Daddario What Her White Lotus Character Is Up To, And I Love That She’s Thought About It
Points were made.
Over teh years a number of HBO shows got the world talking, and Mike White's The White Lotus is definitely in that category. The Emmy-winning series (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) is a quintessential water cooler show, starting back with its first season. That entry featured Alexandra Daddario as Rachel, and she recently mused about what happened to her character since we last saw her.
The White Lotus' Season 1 finale featured a surprising character death, but also featured a not-so-happy ending for Rachel. After struggling with her new husband (Jake Lacy) all season, she ultimately decided to stay with him. While speaking with People, Daddario spoke about what she thinks happened with that couple, saying:
Ouch. Throughout the whole season Rachel tried to get her husband Shane to value her perspective, including her career ambitions. Daddario is still bummed by her character's ending, and is left wondering what came of the couple in the years since. Have they had kids? Did Rachel abandon her journalistic dreams entirely? There's a ton of question and possibilities if/when the Baywatch actress returns to the HBO series.
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
HBO Max is the streaming home for The White Lotus. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.
The White Lotus is an anthology series, with a new location and new characters introduced each season. But Mike White has brought back returning players as well; Season 2 also featured Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya Mcquoid while Season 3 saw the return of Natasha Rothwell's Belinda.
As such, seeing Daddario return as Rachel doesn't seem out of the realm of possibilities. The actress seems interested in finding out what happened to her character, saying:
Same, though. I was really hoping that Rachel would leave Shane while watching The White Lotus Season 1. But ultimately she chose to stay with her husband, including all the comfort that comes with his money. I'd assume she'd be pretty miserable in that relationship, but who knows? Maybe Mike White would flip the script and find find her happier than ever.
Fans are wondering about where The White Lotus Season 4 might be set, given that we are in a different location every season. Daddario was asked where she'd like to return as Rachel, and said:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
We'll just have to wait and see what location Mike White is focusing his series on next, and if he'll be bringing back any returning characters. The show is wildly popular, so I assume that plenty of actors would like to pop back up, including Alexandra Daddario.
The first three season of The White Lotus are streaming now on HBO Max. We'll have to wait and see when it returns, but fans are hoping the next season will be part of the 2026 TV schedule.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.