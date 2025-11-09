Why Did Joey Get The Only Friends Spinoff Anyway? How A No From Jennifer Aniston Made TV History
It didn't have to be this way.
There are so many examples of popular TV shows that formed great spinoffs — for example, Breaking Bad spawned Better Call Saul; All in the Family gave us The Jeffersons and many others; and Young Sheldon came from The Big Bang Theory. It’s surprising, then, that Friends — one of the best sitcoms of all time — inspired just one series (a failed spinoff at that) in Joey. Turns out, things could have been different if not for one big “no” from Jennifer Aniston.
Joey, starring Matt LeBlanc, premiered four months after Friends’ “The Last One” in 2004. However, it turns out the New York Knicks-obsessed, food-loving soap opera actor was not the first character NBC wanted to center a spinoff around. According to executive producer Kevin Bright, it was Jennifer Aniston who was first approached. He told Collider:
It seems like if we were going to see Rachel’s story continued, David Schwimmer would also have to be involved, given the fact that Ross and Rachel reunited in the series finale. However, I can see a world where Rachel ended up taking the job in Paris anyway and there would be mention of Ross taking care of their daughter, Emma, back in the States.
We’ll file that in the “what could have been” category.
Matt LeBlanc was actually the most sensible actor to lead a spinoff, because Joey was the only character whose future didn’t really play into the Friends finale’s plot. Ross and Rachel got back together, Monica and Chandler had surprise twins (I will never buy this as plausible), and newlyweds Phoebe and Mike had plans to start their own family.
However, after Jennifer Aniston said no to a Rachel spinoff, there was apparently another option before they landed on Joey. Kevin Bright said:
That is kind of understandable; it had been 10 years of their lives, after all. So, in the end, they landed on a show that followed the life and career of Joey Tribbiani because, the EP said:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
That statement seems to be lacking the enthusiasm one would hope for in a Friends follow-up, but maybe I’m reading too much into the tone because I know how things worked out.
For as much flack as Joey got from critics and fans alike, it’s surprising that the sitcom aired 46 episodes over two seasons before being canceled by NBC. None of the other five Friends stars reprised their role in that time to visit Matt LeBlanc’s character (so much for “I’ll be there for you,” am I right?), and outside of the 2021 Friends reunion special, the six actors never shared the stage again.
Would things have been different if Rachel had been the show that premiered in 2004? There’s no way to know, but at least we can continue to stream Friends episodes with our HBO Max subscription. Also, the first two episodes of Joey are available to stream on YouTube.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.