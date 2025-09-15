There's Only One New Network Comedy Premiering This Fall So Far (And I Actually Want To Watch It)

When it comes to what TV shows I’ve been watching, I’ve been returning to my silly era as of late – in lamer terms, I’ve been tuning to a lot more comedy shows. I’ve been watching Apple’s Ted Lasso for the first time, and catching up on CBS’s Ghosts, and this past weekend, I binged The Office spinoff, The Paper. Looking forward to the upcoming 2025 TV schedule during the fall season, I was interested in finding a new funny series to jump in from the beginning, and there’s one that thankfully has struck my fancy pre-premiere.

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau /CBS)

CBS’s New Comedy DMV Looks Like A Promising Addition To The Fall Schedule

The only new network comedy that’s officially premiering this fall so far is a new CBS comedy called DMV. The fact that it stars the always-hilarious Tim Meadows is particularly exciting to me. DMV is essentially a workplace comedy that takes place in a DMV in East Hollywood, and follows the antics associated with being employed at a place that most people hate to find themselves going to.

The premise certainly reminds me of some of my favorite comedies (and what are widely considered the best sitcoms of all time) like The Office, Parks and Recreation, Abbott Elementary and Superstore. All of those TV shows were about coworkers who work for a company that doesn’t have the best perks or circumstances, and the funny things that come out of their day-to-day schedule.

It’s proven to make for some funny premises and long-running series, and I’m pretty excited to see DMV translate this. Going to the DMV is full of inherently funny things that can go down, from teens and seniors trying to pass their driving exams to wildly long lines full of strangers, and per Deadline, it was picked up by CBS after testing and screening “well” with audiences.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

DMV's official streaming home this fall will be with a Paramount+ subscription. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with the Premium option at $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

(Image credit: Peacock)

But, I Was Surprised To Find Such A Lack Of Upcoming Network Comedies

I’m excited to tune into DMV, but I find it rather unfortunate that it’s the only comedy on the docket so far to look forward to from TV networks. After all the success of Abbott Elementary that’s become a TV mainstay along with racking up a ton of critical praise since its debut, or a show like Ghosts, which is my current comfort show and has a fifth and sixth season lined up after its fourth season finale leaving this with even more burning questions, I’d think more TV networks would be doing everything in their power to replicate these network TV wins.

While I was all set with The Paper being the new fall TV show that would be taking me on a weekly-scheduled laughs, Peacock then decided to release the whole season at once at the last minute, so here I am already looking for new comedies like DMV. When it comes to modern comedies, I think it often takes some time for audiences to catch on to watching them, and releasing them in one go, and means the watercooler chat about it dissipates too quickly.

Sure, there are some other comedy shows around, but there are not enough that I’m truly interested in watching on a weekly basis. Here’s hoping DMV scratches that itch I’m craving this fall season.