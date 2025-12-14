Dylan Efron Says The Internet Got That Viral Dancing With The Stars Clip Of Zac Efron All Wrong: 'They're Misinterpreting It.'

Though the winner of Dancing with the Stars Season 34 has been crowned, the internet is still buzzing with some of the most viral moments from this season, including one involving Zac Efron. His brother, Dylan Efron, was a celebrity participant this season, paired with Daniella Karagach. When Zac finally appeared on screen reacting to his brother’s semifinals tango, the clip went viral as people tried to interpret what he was saying. Now, Dylan is setting the record straight on what was actually said during that DWTS clip and, apparently, the internet got it wrong.

In the viral DWTS clip, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach are given a score of 27, and the cameras immediately cut to the Greatest Showman actor sitting in the audience. In the video, the eldest Efron appears to be asking his mom if that score was good, or possibly asking if that was their high score, seemingly a little confused.

The internet has been bickering over this moment ever since. So, when Dylan Efron made a guest appearance on Smith Sisters Live last week, they had to know what really happened. The DWTS celeb shared truth behind the viral moment with the sisters in this clip from Sirius XM:

I actually did speak to Zac about this ‘cause I was just saying it as, I thought it was funny, but then Zac was like, ‘Oh no, they’re misinterpreting it.' And I can’t remember what he was saying, but I think he said that he thought it was a really good dance, so he’s like, ‘Is that the highest score they would give?'

Ah, so it seems Zac Efron wasn’t confused over how the show and scoring worked, but rather why his brother’s groovy tango got the score it did. I have to say, I was thinking the same thing after watching the performance, which includes a lot of complex movements and spins. The final product is all the more impressive after Efron's detailing of the intense week-long process of learning a new dance, which is on his social media.

Dylan Efron’s Prince Night Tango | Dancing with the Stars - YouTube Watch On

Many people waited all season to possibly see Efron and Karagach work some High School Musical choreo into a performance. However, I'd argue that Efron’s dedication to the competition (during which he broke his nose) arguably ended up outshining his famous brother’s shadow. Although, they did perform a touching contemporary with Efron’s little sister, Olivia, to Zac Efron and Zendaya’s version of “Rewrite The Stars” on dedication night.

To DWTS Season 33 champ Joey Graziadei’s credit, Dylan Efron was a great dark horse candidate this season for this reason. Perhaps his growth over the course of the competition should have been taken into consideration with this Week 9 score and, according to the reality star, big brother Zac would agree:

So, I think he was more like, ‘That should have been higher,' or something like that. But I dunno, it was funny regardless because Zac got defensive. He’s like, ‘No, they misinterpreted what I meant.'

Moral of the story: don’t question Zac Efron’s fierce support of his brother again. I think I would also be miffed if the internet assumed I hadn’t been keeping up with the reality show my sibling was competing in. The two extremely handsome brothers seem close, and I’m sure the Neighbors star had been keeping tabs on the competition. Dylan Efron previously expressed how much it meant to have his family in the audience but, of course the one time Zac is able to support his brother in person, it spirals into internet chaos.

Unfortunately, the Traitors Season 3 champ fell short of a second reality TV win, coming in fourth on DWTS, even with his brother possibly rigging the votes via social media. However, I have enjoyed seeing another side of Dylan Efron and viewing him as more than Zac Efron’s younger brother, and I’m excited to see what he does next.