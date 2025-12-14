Blake Shelton Split Rumors With Gwen Stefani Have Quietly Started Running Around. What An Insider Says
What's going on with the powerhouse couple?
It’s been over a decade since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship began to bloom when they met as coaches on The Voice. They seemed like quite the unlikely couple, and maybe that’s part of the reason they face so much breakup speculation. The rumor mill has started to churn again, four years into the musical duo’s marriage. So, going into the holidays, an alleged insider gave some insight into where they supposedly stand.
One big reason that there’s been whispers about trouble in paradise is likely because Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton haven’t been seen together much this year on social media. However, a source for People claims the couple is “solid,” and reports of an impending divorce are false. In the insider's words:
If you look at Gwen Stefani’s Instagram account, you’ll see a ton of work-related photos and videos, but outside of an anniversary post and one acknowledging Blake Shelton’s birthday, there’s not a whole lot of her husband to be seen. The insider suggested fans shouldn’t read too much into that, saying:
If the source is correct, it’s really nice that they’re secure enough in their marriage to support each other’s careers — even if that means spending significant amounts of time apart.
Blake Shelton released a new album, For Recreational Use Only, in May and has been on tour, not to mention The Road hitting the 2025 TV schedule, which saw him traveling with Keith Urban on the new Taylor Sheridan-produced singing competition (streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). 2026 is starting off pretty busy, too, with a six-show residency in Las Vegas.
Gwen Stefani is also heading to Sin City in 2026, as she’ll join the rest of No Doubt for six shows in the Sphere. She’s also had a big 2025, releasing her own new album, Bouquet, in March.
It seems like they’ve tried to head off some of the split rumors in recent weeks. Gwen Stefani posted a Thanksgiving pic of the two to Instagram Stories proving they’re still couple goals. Early in December, Stefani also hit the red carpet sporting some meaningful jewelry — her diamond wedding band and engagement ring from Blake Shelton.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hopefully, the source is correct, and there’s nothing serious behind all of the breakup speculation, and either way I wouldn’t mind seeing some posts this Christmas that show how they’re spending their favorite holiday. Stay tuned!
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.