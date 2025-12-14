Blake Shelton Split Rumors With Gwen Stefani Have Quietly Started Running Around. What An Insider Says

It’s been over a decade since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship began to bloom when they met as coaches on The Voice. They seemed like quite the unlikely couple, and maybe that’s part of the reason they face so much breakup speculation. The rumor mill has started to churn again, four years into the musical duo’s marriage. So, going into the holidays, an alleged insider gave some insight into where they supposedly stand.

One big reason that there’s been whispers about trouble in paradise is likely because Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton haven’t been seen together much this year on social media. However, a source for People claims the couple is “solid,” and reports of an impending divorce are false. In the insider's words:

There is no truth to the split rumors. They’ve just been juggling demanding schedules. When they are together, it’s just so obvious how solid they are.

If you look at Gwen Stefani’s Instagram account, you’ll see a ton of work-related photos and videos, but outside of an anniversary post and one acknowledging Blake Shelton’s birthday, there’s not a whole lot of her husband to be seen. The insider suggested fans shouldn’t read too much into that, saying:

Sometimes they spend a lot of family time together and really treasure that, and then there are periods when the focus is more on work. They're both at a place in their careers where they still genuinely enjoy what they do and they don't want to give that up. Is it easy all the time? Of course not. They have a lot on their plates and a lot to balance, but that's just how it is when you're a family and both parents have careers.

If the source is correct, it’s really nice that they’re secure enough in their marriage to support each other’s careers — even if that means spending significant amounts of time apart.

Blake Shelton released a new album, For Recreational Use Only, in May and has been on tour, not to mention The Road hitting the 2025 TV schedule, which saw him traveling with Keith Urban on the new Taylor Sheridan-produced singing competition (streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). 2026 is starting off pretty busy, too, with a six-show residency in Las Vegas.

Gwen Stefani is also heading to Sin City in 2026, as she’ll join the rest of No Doubt for six shows in the Sphere. She’s also had a big 2025, releasing her own new album, Bouquet, in March.

It seems like they’ve tried to head off some of the split rumors in recent weeks. Gwen Stefani posted a Thanksgiving pic of the two to Instagram Stories proving they’re still couple goals. Early in December, Stefani also hit the red carpet sporting some meaningful jewelry — her diamond wedding band and engagement ring from Blake Shelton.

Hopefully, the source is correct, and there’s nothing serious behind all of the breakup speculation, and either way I wouldn’t mind seeing some posts this Christmas that show how they’re spending their favorite holiday. Stay tuned!