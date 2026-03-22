Outlander's Final Season Has Me Thrilled For Blood Of My Blood Season 2, What We Know About It So Far

Well, Sassenachs, the end is now nigh as Outlander is currently airing its eighth and final season. Luckily, though, there is hope for fans of this universe of 1700s-set romance, because we have a whole thrilling second season of the prequel spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, to look forward to!

The first season took some major swings when it came to what fans (and one Claire Beauchamp Randall Fraser) previously thought about Claire’s parents, and delivered another early surprise when it came to Outlander’s time travel (which was nearly spoiled well before the show began). It also gave audiences additional healthy doses of tragic love stories, unbelievably wild traumatic experiences and all the intriguing characters we could ever want. So, let’s get into the details of what’s to come in the highly anticipated second season!

(Image credit: Starz)

OK, slight bad news here, guys, because the second season of Outlander: Blood of My Blood doesn’t have a set premiere date as of mid-March 2026. All is not lost, though, friends!

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It’s still incredibly likely that OBOMB will be ready for the 2026 TV schedule before the year is done, for a few reasons. Firstly, the prequel was renewed well before Season 1 even hit Starz, with the announcement of Season 2 being made by showrunner Matthew B. Roberts in late June 2025. Secondly, filming wrapped in December, meaning that they already have a nice head start on post-production right now.

Last, but not least, we can estimate when the premiere will come along based on how things went down last year. Outlander Season 7 finished its run in January, with OBOMB arriving in August. If the break between Outlander Season 8 and OBOMB Season 2 is similar, we could see a December 2026 debut for Blood of My Blood. What a Christmas present, right?

The Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Season 2 Cast

(Image credit: Starz)

Though no new cast members have been revealed to us just yet, there are a lot of actors we can expect to return. These include:

Hermione Corfield (Julia Moriston)

Jeremy Irvine (Henry Beauchamp)

Harriet Slater (Ellen MacKenzie)

Jamie Roy (Brian Fraser)

Tony Curran (Simon Fraser)

Sadhbh Malin (Jocasta Cameron)

Rory Alexander (Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser)

Sally Messham (Mrs. Fitz)

Sam Retford (Dougal MacKenzie)

Séamus McLean Ross (Colum MacKenzie)

Conor MacNeil (Ned Gowan)

Sara Vickers (Davina Porter)

Ailsa Davidson (Janet MacKenzie)

Bobby Rainsbury (Maura Grant)

Two Season 1 cast members we’ll be unlikely to see are Brian McCardie and Jhon Lumsden (Isaac Grant and his son Malcom Grant, respectively). McCardie sadly died suddenly during the filming of the first season, and it was confirmed that his character wasn’t recast, while Lumsden's exit would definitely be storyline-related. Speaking of…

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The Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Season 2 Story

(Image credit: Starz)

Well, Season 1 really left our central couples in some severe pickles, and the coming episodes will pick up where that adventure left off. In speaking to TV Insider during the filming of Season 2, Jamie Roy said of the premiere:

The way Season 2 starts, we jump straight to the action. The stakes are super high. We’ve got to stay and fight, or we’re leaving [and running] for the rest of our lives.

Additionally, showrunner Roberts let fans know in the same interview that the tough times will absolutely continue:

There are a lot of ups and a lot of downs. There are going to be some hard episodes to watch.

Well…Bring on the fresh trauma, I suppose! Season 2 will see Brian and Murtagh head back to Lord Lovat after the Jacobite rebellion was declared a-go, so that they can fight with their clansmen. This, of course, means more time away from Ellen for Brian. Meanwhile, she’ll head back to her own ancestral home and the dueling leadership of her brothers, Colum and Dougal, which will see her stuck between them again and also having to “face the music” for her actions in the Season 1 finale. Ellen will also find herself clashing with her surprising new sister-in-law, so, yeah, not much peace on that front!

Irvine confirmed in an earlier TV Insider chat that Henry will land “somewhere unexpected and is going to battle with his mental health and PTSD, while Corfield previously noted that Julia will end up “In [Castle Leathers]” at the start of the second season (leading me to come up with a wild time travel theory). That is absolutely bad news, especially considering where things ended with the first season finale.

How Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Season 1 Ended

(Image credit: Starz)

Here’s where we’re getting into SPOILERS for OBOMB’s Season 1 finale, so maybe skip ahead if you haven’t finished those episodes just yet. Ready?

Alright, the finale was a doozy for all involved. Ellen and Brian attempted to escape Castle Leoch, but her intended, Malcolm Grant, caught them and ended up fighting Brian. Malcolm pulled a knife, and Brian had to kill him in self defense. The couple then had to run for real, but after spending the night together in a hideout known only to them and Murtagh, they woke up with fiery crosses all over the hills to signal every able-bodied man to war.

Oh, and because the eventual Frasers ran off from Castle Leoch on the day of Ellen’s wedding to Malcolm, the Grants told Colum that they either leave with the clans being joined because of marriage or due to war. With no idea where Ellen is, and no desire for war with the Grants, he forced Dougal to marry Malcom's sister, Maura!

The Beauchamps were able to reunite their little family and made a break for it, leaving Castle Leathers, Lord Lovat, and his equally dangerous men to head back through the stones with their baby, William, who is Claire’s younger brother. We have no idea what happened after they all touched the stones, but it sounds like that revelation won’t take long after the second season begins.

I know we're all going to be sad to see Outlander go when the Season 8 finale comes along in a few months' time, but no one can say that Outlander: Blood of My Blood isn't properly primed to keep us knee deep in drama, intrigue and all the romance we desire whenever Season 2 hits Starz!