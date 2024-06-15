P. Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Claims He Broke Up Fights Between Him And Cassie, Says Rapper Is Like A ‘Little Kid When He Knows He Does Something Wrong’
Another person is making claims against Diddy.
Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ legal and professional problems have been mounting in recent months, as a number of allegations have been aimed at the media mogul. This began in earnest with a lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who accused Combs of subjecting her to violence, sex-trafficking and other alleged acts. Since then, 2016 footage of Diddy apparently assaulting Cassie has surfaced, sparking reactions from people who used to be in the rapper’s inner circle. Now, a former bodyguard is claiming he broke up multiple fights between the pair and added that Combs can be like a “little kid” when he knows he’s done something wrong.
Roger Bonds reportedly worked for the Grammy winner more than a decade ago and, amid the slew of accusations facing his former employer, Bonds has been opening up about his experiences. He most recently sat down with VladTV (via YouTube) for a wide-ranging interview, during which he made various claims against Puff Daddy. Amid the chat, Bonds was asked about alleged moments during which Diddy and Cassie came to blows. The ex-bodyguard explained that he did not witness a purported moment of violence between the two (that’s mentioned in Cassie’s suit), which reportedly happened after a party with Jay-Z years ago. What Bonds did attest to, though, was seeing them come to blows in a Cadillac, at which point Cassie allegedly punched the mogul:
In 2007, Sean Combs met Cassie Ventura, and the two became romantically involved, before breaking up in 2018. After the songstress sued her ex-boyfriend back in November 2023, the suit was settled less than 24 hours after the filing, though Combs denied her claims. The aforementioned video from 2016 surfaced in May and shows the two at a hotel. In the footage, the “Satisfy You” performer apparently chased down Ventura, threw her to the ground by her neck and then kicked her while she was on the ground. The feed later seems to show Combs dragging Ventura by her sweatshirt and throwing an object at her.
P. Diddy later apologized after the video dropped, and his remarks were met with dissatisfaction from Cassie’s lawyer and others. Roger Bonds went on to say that he wasn’t able to provide “help” amid the purported animosity between the two artists. He partially attributes that to Cassie’s alleged drug use, as she would supposedly tell the Sean John founder everything when she was an addict. Later in the interview, Bonds was asked about another purported situation involving the “Come to Me” performer punching the Empire alum in the face, to which he responded:
Since the hotel video became public, Slim Thug and others connected to Diddy have spoken out on the matter, denouncing his actions. Alex Fine, Cassie’s husband, also shared a message about domestic abuse after the video went viral. In the midst of the drama, 50 Cent has weighed in as well and is even producing a bombshell docuseries about Puffy’s circumstances, which is set to debut on Netflix at an unspecified time.
In addition to the lawsuit from the “Me & U” singer, Sean Combs is also being sued for sexual assault, sex-trafficking and other alleged offenses by several others including Joi Dickerson-Neal, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a Jane Doe and more. And, in March, his homes were raided as part of a federal investigation. As of this writing, Combs has not directly responded to Roger Bonds’ accusations or remarks made by some of his other ex-employees.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.