P. Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Claims He Broke Up Fights Between Him And Cassie, Says Rapper Is Like A ‘Little Kid When He Knows He Does Something Wrong’

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ legal and professional problems have been mounting in recent months, as a number of allegations have been aimed at the media mogul. This began in earnest with a lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who accused Combs of subjecting her to violence, sex-trafficking and other alleged acts. Since then, 2016 footage of Diddy apparently assaulting Cassie has surfaced, sparking reactions from people who used to be in the rapper’s inner circle. Now, a former bodyguard is claiming he broke up multiple fights between the pair and added that Combs can be like a “little kid” when he knows he’s done something wrong.

Roger Bonds reportedly worked for the Grammy winner more than a decade ago and, amid the slew of accusations facing his former employer, Bonds has been opening up about his experiences. He most recently sat down with VladTV (via YouTube ) for a wide-ranging interview, during which he made various claims against Puff Daddy. Amid the chat, Bonds was asked about alleged moments during which Diddy and Cassie came to blows. The ex-bodyguard explained that he did not witness a purported moment of violence between the two (that’s mentioned in Cassie’s suit), which reportedly happened after a party with Jay-Z years ago. What Bonds did attest to, though, was seeing them come to blows in a Cadillac, at which point Cassie allegedly punched the mogul:

Her and Puff was fighting, and I broke it up again. And I put Puff in the front seat, and I put Cassie in the backseat. And he was just sitting there, and I was like, ‘Yo, y’all can’t be acting up like this, man.’ And then Cassie had punched him in the face, rightfully. She punched him in the face, and they started fighting. And I had the window open. And people started pulling up [, saying] ‘Oh shit, that’s Diddy and Cassie in there fighting.’ And I’m trying to roll the window up at the same time. So, in my mind, I was happy because I actually [saw] her fight back. … And then when we got to the house, I pulled both of them out. And, at this time, I was able to grab Puff, and I was able to start walking him up the hill. We lived in Beverly Hills, so I started walking him up the hill. And then Cassie ran behind me, and she kicked him. When he went to chase her, I grabbed him again, and I was able to stop it.

In 2007, Sean Combs met Cassie Ventura, and the two became romantically involved, before breaking up in 2018. After the songstress sued her ex-boyfriend back in November 2023, the suit was settled less than 24 hours after the filing, though Combs denied her claims. The aforementioned video from 2016 surfaced in May and shows the two at a hotel. In the footage, the “Satisfy You” performer apparently chased down Ventura, threw her to the ground by her neck and then kicked her while she was on the ground. The feed later seems to show Combs dragging Ventura by her sweatshirt and throwing an object at her.

P. Diddy later apologized after the video dropped, and his remarks were met with dissatisfaction from Cassie’s lawyer and others. Roger Bonds went on to say that he wasn’t able to provide “help” amid the purported animosity between the two artists. He partially attributes that to Cassie’s alleged drug use, as she would supposedly tell the Sean John founder everything when she was an addict. Later in the interview, Bonds was asked about another purported situation involving the “Come to Me” performer punching the Empire alum in the face, to which he responded:

[Diddy] punched her in the face, and it was almost like [Cassie] was a little kid, like she was embarrassed that it happened. And I looked at him, and when he knows he does something wrong, Puff himself is like a little kid when he knows he does something wrong. He has a look on his face, and then you know not to ask him about it. So I never asked him about it, what it was for, what was going on. [There were] times where if she talked to a guy too long, he would get upset. And, then the next thing you know, they [were] fighting. But, around me, he started to become conscious of what he was doing, because I would always break it up.

Since the hotel video became public, Slim Thug and others connected to Diddy have spoken out on the matter, denouncing his actions. Alex Fine, Cassie’s husband, also shared a message about domestic abuse after the video went viral. In the midst of the drama, 50 Cent has weighed in as well and is even producing a bombshell docuseries about Puffy’s circumstances , which is set to debut on Netflix at an unspecified time.

In addition to the lawsuit from the “Me & U” singer, Sean Combs is also being sued for sexual assault, sex-trafficking and other alleged offenses by several others including Joi Dickerson-Neal, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a Jane Doe and more. And, in March, his homes were raided as part of a federal investigation. As of this writing, Combs has not directly responded to Roger Bonds’ accusations or remarks made by some of his other ex-employees.